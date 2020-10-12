Black man sues Texas city where police on horseback led him with a rope during appalling arrest

A Black man whose arrest sparked outage for the manner two white cops restrained him last year in southeast Texas has sued the city and its police department for $1 million, claiming he suffered “embarrassment, humiliation and fear” because of the incident. Photos of the August 2019 spectacle show the officers on horseback leading a handcuffed Donald Neely by a rope through several blocks in the city of Galveston, an appalling scene that critics described as a slave-style arrest.