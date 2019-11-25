Black Friday versus Cyber Monday, what’s the difference

Thanksgiving is typically your last chance to slow down, take a seat, and catch up with friends and family while enjoying the large and hearty meal that will fuel your headlong dive into the holidays. This year, with Thanksgiving day falling so late, it's going to feel like an even more pressure-filled push to the holidays.

The day after Thanksgiving, the day when all the madness officially begins, is called Black Friday. From its uneasy origins in 1950s Philadelphia, Black Friday took roughly three decades to successfully define and establish itself as the massive, one-of-a-kind shopping holiday that pumped lifeblood into retail businesses around the country.

For roughly the next 20 years, Black Friday reigned as the uncontested, annual, record-setting retail event. But in 2005, something changed. A press release coined the term "Cyber Monday" and another shopping holiday was born. This event took place at the other end of the weekend, on Monday, when people were at work and had access to faster computers so they could better complete their online shopping.

For a few years, the holidays coexisted as two different events. However, as more and more retail companies moved toward an Internet-based model, offering greater online purchasing options, the lines dividing the events blurred. Now, the shrewd consumer must understand the sometimes subtle differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday and carefully strategize in order to reap the best savings of both holidays.

(Right now, some retailers have extended the savings out even further, so you can grab a brand-new Samsung QLED TV from Amazon -- usually something you waited until Black Friday for -- for 42% off.)

To help you better understand those differences, we're going to take a quick look at the two events and point out some of the best shopping options for each, so you learn precisely how to get the most out of your money.

Black Friday

Early on, Black Friday was designed to take advantage of people being off on the day after Thanksgiving and entice them into the stores with jaw-dropping deals that weren't available at any other time of the year.

It is better for the consumer who is looking for the newest, higher ticket items that are available at the big box stores. This is because those are typically the products with the greatest markup and they are being sold in the stores with the greatest ability to cut prices. In other words, big-ticket electronics are often the best Black Friday deals.

It is important to note that although many of the best Black Friday deals are only available in-person and may be limited to a specific timeframe, that does not mean you should completely neglect the online shopping aspect of Black Friday. As the edges of both holidays continue to blur, you can find more and more exceptional online discounts at the biggest box stores because Black Friday happens first, which gives the establishments the advantage of fulfilling your needs before Cyber Monday rolls around.

One caution with Black Friday, however, is that you need to be careful of stores that are using the holiday to drastically mark down older or discontinued models - what looks like an incredible deal may just be a sneaky way to move dated merchandise. The other caution is to plan ahead, make sure that the item you are considering purchasing on Black Friday will not be available at a better price on Cyber Monday.

As far as the best deals, in general, besides the new, big-ticket electronics such as TVs, laptops, and game consoles, Black Friday shoppers should also pay attention to hot and trendy items, toys, cooking appliances, and exercise equipment.

Following are a few products to consider for Black Friday:

Samsung QLED TV

This highly rated Samsung QLED TV includes top-of-the-line technology so you can enjoy the most vivid picture and it features a game mode to optimize performance with minimal lag. It is elegantly designed with a clean cable solution that keeps the viewing area neat.

Normally: $1,197.99

Black Friday Sale: $697.99

Savings: $500

Apple 21.5-Inch iMac With Retina 4K display

If you're a Mac user, this 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display and Intel 8th Generation Core i3 processor is a must-have. The 8 GB of RAM and 1000 GB of memory give you enough room to open several applications at once and store the largest files right on your computer.

Normally: $1,299.99

Black Friday Sale: $1,099.99

Savings: $200

Modernhome 10 QT Aria Air Fryer With Rotating Rotisserie

This year, how about an all-in-one cooking appliance with an impressive 10-quart capacity and one-touch cooking? Modernhome's Aria Oven can replace your deep fryer, microwave, toaster, convection oven, dehydrator, slow cooker, and more. As an added bonus, it can help you eat better by drastically reducing the need for oil when you cook. If you're looking for healthier, heartier meals that you can conveniently cook with a minimum of effort, this is the item that should top your gift wish list this year.

Normally: $179.99

Black Friday Sale: $89.88

Savings: $90.11

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

At this low price, the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is an item that could easily wind up in everyone's stocking this year. This handy 7-inch device lets you read, stream, and browse for up to 7 hours at a time and is now Alexa-enabled for hands-free convenience.

Normally: $49.99

Black Friday Sale: $29.99

Savings: $20

Mattel Games Apples to Apples (Disney Edition)

Who doesn't love Apples to Apples? Now, the popular, award-winning game of comparisons features a Disney theme so the whole family can get involved. Included in this edition are 360 cards that highlight Disney theme parks, Disney movies, and popular Disney Channel shows. Even better, if you purchase this edition on a Black Friday sales event, you can save 40%.

Normally: $19.99

Black Friday Sale: $11.99

Savings: $8

Cyber Monday

After all the hype we've just given Black Friday, you might be thinking, "Why even bother with Cyber Monday?" Well, the best reason to strategize your purchasing to include Cyber Monday is because, statistically, Cyber Monday savings are slightly larger than Black Friday.

And, as hinted at above, Cyber Monday isn't likely going to be your big box get-em-in-the door products; it is going to be driven more by gadgets and non-physical items such as subscriptions to services, software, and products that can be printed by the recipient such as event tickets.

Additionally, Cyber Monday comes in handy for those hard to find items that brick-and-mortar stores don't stock. And, every seller is able to take advantage of Cyber Monday, so smaller chains and independent outlets, even the artists and crafters of Etsy, are able to offer bargains on Cyber Monday as well.

The best way to get the biggest bargains on Cyber Monday, however, is to make sure you've subscribed to the email list from your favorite online retailers. The safest way to buy on Cyber Monday is to use a credit card that has a purchase protection plan. If you use a card with this feature, you will have some protection against any unfortunate incident such as mishandling in shipping or porch pirates.

Following are some products to consider for Cyber Monday:

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

The Fitbit is designed to help you meet all of your health goals as it tracks steps, distance, active minutes, and more. The reminders help you to stay hydrated and get the rest you need. Additionally, it is compatible with both Android and iOS and features built-in Amazon Alexa for hands-free operation.

Normally: $199.95

Cyber Monday Sale: $149.95

Savings: $50

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

If you are looking for a kitchen appliance with retro style and modern convenience, consider KitchenAid's Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixer. This model has a powerful 325-watt motor and includes a flat beater, a wire whip, a dough hook, a pouring shield, and a 5-quart polished bowl that features ergonomic handles.

Normally: $474.99

Cyber Monday Sale: $279.99

Savings: $195

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

The ultimate trending gift: a robot vacuum. Now you can have your menial daily tasks accomplished while you enjoy the finer things in life. iRobot's Roomba 960 has powerful suction that is strong enough for homes with pets and features a three-stage cleaning system that can capture up to 99% of allergens so you can enjoy a sneeze-free life.

Normally: $649.99

Cyber Monday Sale: $449.99

Savings: $200

