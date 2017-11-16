As an AVON representative, I’m always in awe of the great sales offered and this one is too good not to share! Want a jump-start on your holiday gifts? To all my customers (even new ones!) from tomorrow November 16 through Wednesday, November 22 —use offer code AVONBLACK to get the best Black Friday Pre-sale […]

The post Black Friday Pre-sale on my AVON Site! November 16-22 appeared first on Rural Mom.