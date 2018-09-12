  1. Home
Black Forest Pastry Cups Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Nancy Piran
Ingredients

  • 6 Puff Pastry Shells
  • 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
  • 1/2 tablespoon Granulated Sugar
  • 1 21 ounce can Cherry Pie Filling

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F and cook puff pastry shells for 15 minutes. Pull out of oven allow to cool for 5 minutes. Take out the centers of the pastry cups.
  2. Place 2 tablespoons of cherry pie filling into the centers of each cup.
  3. Using a hand mixer add whipping cream whip to soft peaks. Add cocoa powder and sugar to mixing bowl and mix until stiff peaks.
  4. Pipe the tops with whipped cream.
  5. Serve and ENJOY!

 

