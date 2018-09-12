Black Forest Pastry Cups Recipe
September 12, 2018 | 10:00am
Ingredients
- 6 Puff Pastry Shells
- 1 cup Heavy Whipping Cream
- 1 1/2 tablespoons Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
- 1/2 tablespoon Granulated Sugar
- 1 21 ounce can Cherry Pie Filling
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F and cook puff pastry shells for 15 minutes. Pull out of oven allow to cool for 5 minutes. Take out the centers of the pastry cups.
- Place 2 tablespoons of cherry pie filling into the centers of each cup.
- Using a hand mixer add whipping cream whip to soft peaks. Add cocoa powder and sugar to mixing bowl and mix until stiff peaks.
- Pipe the tops with whipped cream.
- Serve and ENJOY!
