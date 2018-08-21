Black Beans and Rice Stuffed Tomatoes Recipe

1 box Zatarain's Black Beans and Rice Rice Dinner Mix
2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 1/2 cups Water
1 cup Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
6 Large Tomatoes
Optional Toppings:
Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
Sour Cream
onions Green Onion
Fresh Cilantro
Directions
In a large skillet brown the ground turkey over medium heat. Once the turkey is completely cooked through season with salt and paprika. Stir to combine. Add the garlic cloves and cook for an additional 30 seconds.
In the same skillet add the extra virgin olive oil, pour in the Zatarains Black Beans and Rice Rice Dinner Mix.
Add the required water. Stir together. Cover and cook according to the directions on the package.
While the rice is cooking cut the top off the tomatoes. Using a spoon scoop out the seeds and leave the rest of the tomato so it’s open and able to be stuffed.
Place the tomatoes in a large baking dish. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
When the rice is cooked through, use a fork to fluff it up. Add the shredded cheese and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro if desired. Stir to combine. Then spoon the rice mixture into the tomatoes.
Bake for 15-20 minutes until the tomatoes are softened. Sprinkle with additional cheese if desired and bake for another 3-4 minutes until the cheese is melted.
Remove from the oven. Top with desired toppings and enjoy!