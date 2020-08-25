Black activist shot in rural Pennsylvania while marching to D.C. for MLK event

At least one person was wounded in rural Pennsylvania when a group of civil-rights activists were shot at while marching from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C. — a terrifying scene that was partially caught on a Facebook Live video late Monday night. The footage shows two men coming out of a house in Bedford County, with one of them holding what appeared to be a rifle before several shots could be heard. At least one of the shots struck a Black man who then rushed to a car with blood all over his head.