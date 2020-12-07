BioBidet review

Far more than an overseas bathroom oddity, bidets can be an extremely useful piece of home plumbing equipment.

They help you save water, cut back on TP, and are far better at removing dirt and excrement than regular old toilet paper. Still, bidets are hard to come by in U.S. bathrooms.

BioBidet hopes to change that with its flagship model. This bidet promises top-of-the-line performance and tons of luxurious features, including a heated seat, a powerful deodorizer, and a warm water reservoir to ensure there are never any cold water shocks.

But does this electronic seat bidet deliver the luxury experience it claims? To find out, we had installed and used the toilet seat bidet for a few weeks. Here’s what we found.

BioBidet installation

Installing the BioBidet in our home wasn’t quite as easy as we expected — but we were able to do it with a little help from BioBidet’s customer service.

First, we had to remove our old toilet seat and install the plates and guides for the BioBidet. That was easy enough — but then came the water supply. You’re supposed to remove the water supply hose from the toilet tank so you can hook it up to the seat. For this, the instructions offer only one direction: "Remove the existing water supply hose from the tank.” If you’ve never attempted any kind of home plumbing before, and you don’t consider yourself exceptionally handy with a pair of pliers, this can be a tall order. The instructions don’t explain how to remove the water supply hose or tell you what tools you will need.

After a lot of scratching our heads and worrying about damaging the plumbing in our rented apartment, we gave up and called the company. We were able to get in touch with the customer service department on our first try, and they recommended using an adapter to bypass the step. They mailed us the new piece for free, and we were then able to install the bidet in under an hour.

BioBidet look and feel

Our first impression of the BioBidet after it was installed was that it’s taller than our original toilet seat. It’s not a bad look, but definitely not minimalistic.

As far as comfort goes, the BioBidet is comparable to our former toilet seat, save for the fact that it has a heated seat. The heated seat is a godsend in the colder months when the heater hasn’t fully kicked in yet or if you’ve got a bathroom that’s really drafty.

BioBidet remote and accessories

The BioBidet's remote feels well-designed and comes with screws and an adhesive sheet to stick it to your wall. (As renters, we appreciated that there was an option not to put holes in our wall.)

The remote has several buttons on each side. One side has the regular cleaning and air dry buttons, as well as two user buttons and the “STOP” button; the other side has all the bells and whistles, including seat heating, massage, temperature, positioning adjustments, and more. There’s also a laminated "quick guide" provided, which is great for storing next to the remote in case you need a rundown on a more advanced setting, or if you have guests.

How to use the BioBidet

For the uninitiated, switching from a regular toilet seat to a bidet can be daunting. In reality, the device is pretty straightforward and takes place in two main steps: the wash and the dry.

During the wash cycle, a small wand extends from a chamber in the back of the bidet to deliver a stream of water. What makes this bidet so great is the fact that there are two nozzles on the wand, with each one serving its own purpose. The first nozzle executes the rear or posterior wash, and the second handles the feminine or frontal wash setting. If you double press the bidet or the cleansing button on the remote, the wand will oscillate — we thought this was a great feature that made us feel like the device was cleaning more effectively.

One thing to note if you’re considering the BioBidet is that, like most bidets, it takes longer to use than toilet paper. The wash cycle is one minute long, and the air-drying takes about three minutes. If you’re used to your trips to the bathroom taking under three minutes, this device might throw a wrench in your daily routine.

It’s also worth noting that, during the wash, the default water temperature was very cold. After our first use, we adjusted it to make it slightly warmer, and since then it’s been fine. It’s incredibly easy to use the remote to increase or decrease the water temperature, and we thought that was a big plus.

Finally, the last step — the warm air dry — didn’t feel 100% effective to us. As with the washing stage, it takes a long time to complete, and we found that we often needed a final toilet paper wipe to get the job done. In the end, the bidet didn't enable us to cut out toilet paper altogether, but it did help us drastically reduce our usage.

BioBidet cost

If you’re in the market for a high-end bidet, the $499 BioBidet is a good place to start. It’s a budget-friendly option from one of the world’s leading bidet manufacturers, and it offers great value for its price point, along with an extremely responsive customer service team. However, you should make sure to factor in the cost of a plumber if you don’t feel adequately prepared to install the device yourself.

BioBidet pros

If you appreciate the sensation of cleanliness, this BioBidet is for you. It facilitates a level of hygiene that you could never achieve with just toilet paper, and once you’ve gotten used to it, it’ll be hard to go back. Beyond that, it’s extremely quiet, has good water pressure, and offers a host of great features, including a heated seat, massage cleaning, water temperature adjustment, and more. Plus, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that if stores ever run out of toilet paper, you’ll be all set.

BioBidet cons

If this is your first experience with bidets, you might be caught off guard by how long the whole process takes. With a 60-second wash cycle and three-minute air-drying time, the device isn’t ideal for quick bathroom breaks. It’s also pretty difficult to install by yourself, and you may have to enlist the help of a professional.

Is the BioBidet worth it?

True to its marketing, the BioBidet is a top-of-the-line electronic bidet that’s jam-packed with features that make the overall experience of going to the bathroom more enjoyable. It’s not easy to install, and the washing and drying process is pretty lengthy, but if you’re handy with tools and time is no concern, then this bidet will make a good addition to your home.

We recommend this product to those who don’t mind paying a little more for all the bells and whistles, and especially to those who are prone to bathroom messes or have limited mobility.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.