Bill Cosby granted appeal in Pennsylvania sex assault conviction

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it will hear Bill Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 sexual assault conviction, a stunning decision that is likely to become another high-profile legal battle for the disgraced comedian. Lawyers for the 82-year-old former star, who was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in his mansion in 2004, had asked the court to review two aspects in the case, including a judge’s decision to allow five separate accusers to testify against him.