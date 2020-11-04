JIM WATSON
Biden on the brink of victory after battleground triumph, as Trump lashes out with lawsuits

November 4, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Chris Sommerfeldt, Larry McShane
Victory is coming into view for Joe Biden — and President Trump’s absolutely losing it.