Let’s be real, if Beyoncé encouraged her fans to eat nothing but cheeseburgers and french fries for nothing in return, we would be first in line at our favorite fast-food chain. However, Queen Bey is offering fans free tickets to her shows for life to encourage them to do this one teensy thing — go plant-based.

“What is your Greenprint? Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject” she captioned her latest Instagram post, promoting something called the Greenprint Project.

The Greenprint Project is from Beyoncé’s personal trainer Marco Borge’s diet and lifestyle book called “The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World.” Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z penned the introduction to the book.

“We want to challenge you, as we challenge ourselves, to move toward plant-based foods,” the megastar couple wrote. “We all have a responsibility to stand up for our health and the health of the planet. Let’s take this stand together. Let’s spread the truth. Let’s make this mission a movement. Let’s become The Greenprint.”

To enter the lifetime ticket contest, fans just have to visit the Greenprint Project website and sign up for the mailing list. You don’t even actually have to go vegan, though the website strongly encourages people to eat more plant-based meals. Contest rules stipulate that a lifetime is “up to 30 years,” that winners will receive two tickets to one concert per officially scheduled tour by Bey and/or Jay, and that you must be a U.S. resident and 18 years or older to enter. The sweepstakes ends at midnight on April 22, 2019, and one winner will be chosen from among the entries.

Commenters on Beyoncé’s Instagram seem supportive of the challenge. “So excited to see such an icon promoting such a beautiful cause. Not enough celebs use their influence for good. Thanks Beyoncé,” commented an Instagram user. “We’re vegan now??” wrote another, tagging their friends.

Bey went vegan in 2015 and launched a vegan delivery program with trainer Borges, called 22 Days Nutrition. The program appears to be sponsoring the Greenprint Project, though like many celebrities, Beyoncé didn't specify on her Instagram post whether it was an ad. But if you’re trying to go plant-based for Beyoncé, then you need to know about these vegan alternatives so good you won’t miss meat or dairy.