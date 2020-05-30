ROBYN BECK
Beyoncé speaks about George Floyd, calls for: ‘No more senseless killings of human beings’

May 30, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Jami Ganz
"We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight."