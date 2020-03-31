The best Zoya nail polish

If you love manicures but want to stay away from harsh chemicals, Zoya nail polishes may be for you. This newcomer to the nail industry manufactures "10-free" polishes, meaning they're made without the top 10 chemicals frequently used in nail products.

In addition to being nontoxic, Zoya places a high focus on its shade collection. It continues to grow and now includes solid, shimmer, and glitterball-inspired colors. Zoya is also committed to making sure all aspects of your manicure are safe, including their top and base coat polishes.

To learn more about how to treat yourself to a manicure at home with Zoya nail polish, keep reading our buying guide. Our must-have pick is Zoya's Naked Manicure Glossy Seal Top Coat. This ultra-glossy polish is the perfect top coat that gives every manicure a high-impact finish.

Considerations when choosing Zoya nail polishes

Formula quality

Zoya nail polishes are made with a commitment to safe manicures, so the brand sticks to safer substances to create colorful, long-lasting nail color. Zoya polish is also a favorite among professional manicurists, who appreciate the nontoxic formulas.

They're manufactured without formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP, all of which are considered harmful ingredients. That's not all Zoya leaves out of its polishes -- you won't find any parabens, lead, camphor, formaldehyde resin, TPHP, xylene, or ethyl tosylamide in them, either.

Longer wear time

Zoya's unique formulation minimizes chipping and cracking, which is characteristic of harsh, chemical-based nail polish. On average, wearers say Zoya manicures last an average of two to three days more without chipping or noticeable wear.

Extensive shade collection

Despite their simpler, safer formula, Zoya boasts an extensive shade collection -- nearly 400 colors. Whether you're looking for simple solids or edgy metallics, you can find a shade that suits your look. Zoya also has seasonal collections, which feature colors from on-trend color palettes, as well as special occasion collections for bridal wear.

Features

Pigmentation

Zoya nail polish has high pigmentation, which means you usually only need two layers to achieve the desired color vibrancy. The polish doesn't come out streaky or opaque during application; instead, it glides across nails with an even color and texture.

Finishes

When it comes to nail polish, shade is just one aspect. Zoya nail polishes are available in a variety of finishes, too. There are glitter, iridescent, pearlescent, and crackle shades in the collection, just to name a few. These add texture and dimension, and if you're a skilled nail artist, you'll love creating new effects with them.

Applicator brush

Zoya has engineered better applicator brushes to ensure polish goes on evenly. Their Z-Wide brush has a larger surface area to deposit color more quickly. Zoya's Z-Classic brushes are thinner and provide precision application for nail art or French manicures.

Price

Individual bottles of Zoya nail polish cost $10. Top and base coats come in a bit higher at around $12. If you'd like to invest in a full-service manicure collection from Zoya for $20 to $25, you get select mini bottles of polish, top and base coats, and a jar of nail polish remover.

FAQ

Q. Are Zoya nail polishes thick enough to fill in ridges in my nails?

A. If you have mild ridges, a third coat may be enough to conceal it in your regular manicure. For more defined ridges, you probably need to invest in a ridge filler base coat. Luckily, Zoya manufactures this as well, and consumers love the results.

Q. Does Zoya make gel nail polish?

A. Yes, and they sell gel kits with a three-step system. These come with an LED light, base, polish, top coat, and other nail care products like cuticle serum and manicure tools.

Zoya nail polishes we recommend

Best of the best: Zoya Naked Manicure Glossy Seal Top Coat

Our take: Super glossy finish that complements natural nails and polish alike.

What we like: Paraben-free formula. Minimizes chipping and prolongs wear of polish.

What we dislike: Gloss might fade after a few days of intense wear.

Best bang for your buck: Zoya Anchor Base Coat

Our take: Top-rated base coat that makes sure polish settles.

What we like: Quick-drying formula. Goes on clear, so it won't discolor polish. Can be worn alone to prevent nails from chipping.

What we dislike: Can have somewhat of a drying effect on nails.

Choice 3: Zoya Hannah

Our take: Throwback red polish that turns up the heat on any look.

What we like: Cream-based finish. Long-lasting and highly pigmented. Formaldehyde-free formula.

What we dislike: Chips are noticeable, but that's common for this color in general.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.