The best zinc supplement of 2020

Zinc is an important part of a healthy diet, as it's vital for a healthy immune system and metabolism. If you think you aren't getting enough from your food alone, you should take zinc supplements.

With a range of zinc types and formulations on the market, however, it can be tough to know which supplement to buy.

We've done extensive research on the latest in zinc supplements to bring you the information you need to buy the right one.

Our list of the three best zinc supplements of 2020 includes one old favorite and a couple of new offerings.

1. Good State's Ionic Liquid Zinc: The liquid formula of this zinc supplement is highly bioavailable, making it our new number one. You simply add 10 drops to water or juice and drink.

2. NOW Foods' Zinc Gluconate: An excellent option for anyone on a budget, these simple tablets get the job done. This is another new favorite supplement due to its simple vegan formula with no unwanted additives.

3. Garden of Life's Vitamin Code Raw Zinc Whole Food Supplement: A returning favorite, this supplement is made from natural sources of zinc, yet it's affordable considering the quality. It also contains a vitamin C blend to further boost immune health.

What you need to know before buying zinc supplements

It's not as simple as just choosing a zinc supplement, as zinc comes in many forms, including zinc citrate and zinc sulfate. Each form of zinc has slightly different properties. For example, zinc glycinate can relieve pain from osteoarthritis when formulated with added bioflavonoids, and zinc sulfate is water-soluble and easily absorbed into the bloodstream. Despite minor differences, they all have roughly the same effect, so don't fret too much about which to choose.

Next, you need to pick between zinc tablets, capsules, liquids, lozenges, and dissolvable formulas. Tablets are the least absorbable. Although you still get a decent amount entering your bloodstream, both capsules and liquids are easier to absorb and are therefore a better option if you have a serious deficiency and need to raise your levels quickly.

If you're vegetarian, vegan, or avoid certain animal products for religious reasons, always check the ingredients carefully. You can assume capsules contain pork or beef gelatin unless stated otherwise, but even some tablets can occasionally contain gelatin, especially time-release formulas.

Most people need 8 to 10 milligrams of zinc a day, but supplements often contain more, partly because you won't absorb all the zinc in the supplement and partly to boost levels where needed. Look for a supplement with a strength of somewhere between 15 and 50 milligrams. Anything higher is excessive.

Zinc supplements can cost less than $5 for basic tablets to over $20 for liquid formulas or those made using zinc from natural sources.

FAQ

Q. Can I take zinc supplements if I'm taking other medications?

A. Zinc can interact with a handful of medications, including some antibiotics and rheumatoid arthritis drugs. If you're taking a short-term medication, you might as well wait a week or so to finish your course before starting to take zinc. If you're on long-term medication, consult the doctor who prescribed it before you start supplementing zinc.

Q. How can I tell if I have a zinc deficiency?

A. Symptoms of a serious zinc deficiency include loss of appetite, diarrhea, sores on the skin, wounds that won't heal, and slow growth in children. You shouldn't just guess that these symptoms are caused by a zinc deficiency, however, since they could be caused by a number of medical conditions. See your primary care doctor to have your zinc levels checked and to rule out any other serious ailments.

In-depth reviews for best zinc supplements

Best of the best: Good State's Ionic Liquid Zinc

What we like: Only contains zinc and water -- no unnecessary additives. Ionic formula allows for better absorption. Great for people who hate swallowing pills.

What we dislike: Some complaints that this company switched from glass to plastic bottles.

Best bang for your buck: NOW Foods' Zinc Gluconate

What we like: Basic tablets at an affordable price with 50 milligrams of zinc apiece. No artificial colors or flavors. Made in the USA by a family-owned and operated company.

What we dislike: Not the most highly absorbable option.

Choice 3: Garden of Life's Vitamin Code Raw Zinc Whole Food Supplement

What we like: Uses zinc extracted from brown rice rather than synthesized. Also contains natural vitamin C and probiotics. Vegan formula.

What we dislike: Some people believe this supplement causes them to break out.

