The best zinc oxide sunscreen

More and more people are opting for mineral-based sunscreens that are friendlier to the oceans and our skin than regular sunscreens. Mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide work by creating a physical barrier on the skin to reflect UV rays. Unlike chemical sunscreens, which work by absorbing UV rays, there's no waiting time after applying a zinc oxide sunscreen before you can go outdoors. What's more is that zinc oxide is noncomedogenic and nonirritating to rosacea, acne, and other skin sensitivities.

To learn more about zinc oxide sunscreens, read through this shopping guide. We've also included our top recommendations, like Solbar sunscreen with zinc oxide SPF38.

Considerations when choosing zinc oxide sunscreens

Formula: Zinc oxide sunscreens are marketed as being more natural because they contain minerals (like zinc) to protect your skin from the sun rather than using chemicals (such as oxybenzone and avobenzone). Be aware, however, that some "natural" brands will sneak chemical fillers into their sunscreen and only contain a low amount of zinc oxide.

Zinc concentration: Select a sunscreen containing at least 10% of zinc oxide. Some zinc oxide sunscreens will contain 15% to 20% of zinc oxide, whereas others may contain between 10% and 15% but also include another mineral, titanium dioxide, to increase the efficacy of the physical barrier.

SPF rating: Just like regular sunscreens, zinc oxide sunscreens have a sun protection factor (SPF) rating that tells you how much protection it offers against UVB rays. Zinc oxide sunscreens range in SPF from 15 to 100. Most dermatologists recommend a lower SPF, between 15 to 30, for daily wear and to reapply after every two hours.

Form: Zinc oxide sunscreens can come in lotions, creams, or sticks. Sticks are easy to apply to small areas like the face, whereas lotions and creams are easier to spread over the entire body. Some manufacturers offer a spray form, although aerosol application raises environmental and health concerns.

Features

Water resistance: No sunscreen -- mineral or chemical -- is completely waterproof. However, some formulas are more water resistant than others. Zinc oxide formulas labeled water resistant are thicker and designed to resist washing away if you're taking a dip. Be aware, however, these may have a chalkier, whiter appearance on the skin.

Face sunscreens: Some zinc oxide sunscreens are formulated specifically for the face. These tend to be more expensive than sunscreens for all over your body. They often contain ingredients that address the complexion, go on clear, and may even be tinted.

Micronized zinc: Mineral-based sunscreens have a bad rap for leaving a white, ghostly cast on the skin. A solution to this problem is "micronized" zinc. This is a process in which zinc particles are broken down into "nano" particles that blend easily into sunscreen formulas and are less visible on your skin. Be aware that this process diminishes UVA protection and also isn't reef safe. If you're traveling somewhere that requires reef-safe sunscreen, look for "non-nano" zinc.

Price

Zinc oxide sunscreens range in price from $1 to upward of $10 per ounce. You can find a solid mid-range sunscreen featuring skin-nourishing ingredients between $8 and $10 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. Is it safe to use a zinc oxide sunscreen on my child?

A. Yes. In fact, pediatricians recommend using sunscreens with physical barriers, like zinc oxide, for children over six months of age. As long as the formula doesn't contain chemical fillers, zinc oxide sunscreens are safe for children.

Q. What's the difference between zinc oxide and titanium dioxide? Do I want both in my sunscreen?

A. Both are minerals that are used to provide a physical barrier to reflect sun rays. However, zinc oxide offers broad spectrum protection, which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Titanium dioxide also protects against UVB rays but only partially against UVA rays. It doesn't hurt if your sunscreen contains both, but always opt for one with a higher concentration of zinc than titanium.

Zinc oxide sunscreens we recommend

Best of the best: Solbar Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF38

Our take: A fragrance-free zinc oxide sunscreen that's ideal for sensitive skin.

What we like: Micronized zinc absorbs well into the skin. Noncomedogenic and can be used on the face as well as body. Goes on clear.

What we dislike: Can feel oily to some users.

Best bang for your buck: Ocean Potion Face Clear Zinc Oxide Sunscreen SPF50

Our take: Bargain pack of facial zinc sunscreen that won't make you look like a ghost.

What we like: Four-pack is a good value. High SPF. Non-greasy formula dries clear. Perfect for under makeup.

What we dislike: Contains oxybenzone.

Choice 3: Badger SPF 30 Kids Sunscreen Cream

Our take: A non-nano zinc sunscreen with a great scent for kids and adults.

What we like: Contains natural skin-nourishing ingredients like beeswax, vitamin E, and sunflower oil. Smells like citrus and vanilla. Water-resistant formula.

What we dislike: Thick formula can be hard to apply.

