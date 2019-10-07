The best zester

Aspiring chefs should consider adding a zester to their toolkit. Zest a variety of foods to heighten their flavor and add flavor to otherwise plain dishes. Whether you're a fan of citrus or you're interested in sprinkling parmesan on pasta dishes, you need a zester at your disposal. Read our buying guide to learn more about zesters and how to use them, and choose one for your kitchen. We like Microplane's Classic Zester for its simplicity and durability.

Considerations when choosing zesters

Types of zesters

There are two main zester varieties: a traditional zester features a single row of holes designed to remove citrus zest without grabbing the rind at the same time, which is highly bitter and unpalatable. A grater-style zester has a similar appearance to a cheese grater, but with miniature holes. It's a much more versatile tool compared to a traditional zester. Regardless of the type of zester you choose, go with a model that's made of durable 18/10 stainless steel for a sharp, long-lasting blade with rust resistance.

Ease of cleaning

If you forget to rinse off your zester after meal prep, food quickly dries and hardens, making it nearly impossible to clean out all the holes in the zester. Choose a dishwasher-safe zester to save yourself the hassle of scrubbing out those tiny holes.

Features

Hole size

Smaller holes translate to a finer zest (or grate). The choice is up to you, whether you prefer very fine slivers or you're looking for something that produces a chunkier result. Some units feature different hole sizes if you can't settle on one.

Handle

It's vital that you have a firm grip on your zester while you zest or grate foods. A zester should be comfortable to hold and shouldn't slip during use. Models with rubber handles offer the best grip.

Blade length

A long blade allows you to grate or zest more in one pass, but it can also be awkward to use.

Hanging loop

If you have limited drawer space or simply prefer to store your kitchen tools within easy reach, pick a zester with a hanging loop and place it on a hook somewhere in your kitchen.

Protective sheath

A cover protects your hands from getting sliced as you search for what you need in your kitchen utensil drawer. It also protects your zester from dulling over time.

Knife

If you opt for a traditional zester, choose one with a channel knife. This type of built-in blade allows you to peel strips or swirls from citrus fruit.

Taking care of your zester

Before putting your zester away, wash and dry it thoroughly to prevent rust from forming.

Don't use harsh scrubbing pads to clean your zester, as this may dull the blades.

Prevent food from getting dried and stuck in the holes of your zester by rinsing it immediately after use.

Price

A zester costs between $5 and $15. Inexpensive zesters typically have flimsy components made of plastic and blades that dull sooner than premium models. You pay more for a zester with ultra-sharp blades and an ergonomic handle.

FAQ

Q. What's the best technique when zesting citrus?

A. Patience is key. Go slow and avoid rushing to prevent bitter rind from ending up in your bowl of zest. Try not to press too hard when zesting. Too firm a hand may leave you with an abundance of rind.

Q. What else can a zester be used for?

A. Grater-style zesters are excellent kitchen tools because they can be used for a multitude of tasks like grating parmesan, shaving chocolate, grating garlic and ginger, and grating nuts for dessert garnishes.

Zesters we recommend

Best of the best: Microplane's Classic Zester

Our take: The ultimate zester for professionals and amateurs seeking precision results.

What we like: An incredibly durable design with extremely sharp blades. Features a protective sheath. Rust-resistant.

What we dislike: Long design is difficult to handle for some.

Best bang for your buck: OXO's Good Grips Zester & Grater

Our take: A low-priced, versatile zester for the cook on a budget.

What we like: Grippy, slip-proof handle. Unit is dishwasher-safe. The blade is sharp, so zesting doesn't require a lot of strength.

What we dislike: Handwashing is difficult.

Choice 3: Raniaco's Stainless Steel Zester

Our take: Super sharp zester with a durable, quality stainless steel blade.

What we like: Lightweight and easy to handle. Dishwasher-safe. Includes a protective cover to help maintain sharp blades.

What we dislike: Plastic cover sometimes sticks.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.