The best zero-gravity chair of 2020

If you're having trouble getting comfortable in your existing patio furniture, sit back and relax with a zero-gravity chair.

Unlike cumbersome, clunky patio chairs, zero-gravity chairs help you recline in a smooth, graceful motion. From their comfortable headrests to full-length footrests, there's plenty to love about this style of outdoor chair.

This year, we've taken a closer look at trends in zero-gravity chairs to help you find the right one for your outdoor space. We're highlighting some of our favorite models, including a couple of long-standing favorites plus a new arrival with contoured armrests.

Best zero-gravity chairs of 2020

1. Timber Ridge's Zero-Gravity Patio Lounge Chair: This high-end favorite tops our list again for its comfortable, upscale design.

2. AmazonBasics' Zero-Gravity Chair: We're excited to share this new arrival, which is a smart pick for those on a budget.

3. Best Choice Products' Adjustable Zero-Gravity Lounge Chairs: A returning favorite of ours, this chair also features integrated cupholders to keep your drink handy.

What you should know before buying a zero-gravity chair

If you're wondering why zero-gravity chairs have a space-inspired name, it comes from the way occupants are seated. These chairs echo the position the body would naturally assume in zero gravity when reclined, in which the head tilts back and the legs become elevated just above the heart.

There are a few styles of zero-gravity chairs, ranging from futuristic designs to spacious two-seaters. Orbital designs feature interlocking circles that support the seat in the middle. They offer great curb appeal, but they don't recline as much as other options. Patio recliners are far more popular. They resemble traditional folding lawn chairs and place the body in the classic zero-gravity position.

There are quite a few features to compare in zero-gravity chairs. Many zero-gravity chairs come with a head-and-neck rest. Some of these are sewn onto the seat back, while others are removable. There are also integrated head-and-neck rests, in which the chair has pronounced padding at the top of the seat back.

Angle locks are commonly seen in mid-range and premium zero-gravity chairs. Rather than being limited to two seated positions, these chairs allow occupants to sit at various angles. The locking mechanism locks and stabilizes the position.

Materials are also important to consider, though more often than not, zero-gravity chairs use breathable mesh. Not only does this aid in ventilation to keep you cool on warm days, but it also helps the chair dry quickly. That means it won't remain saturated after a rainy day, nor will it absorb moisture when you sit on it with a wet swimsuit.

One of the most sought-after features in zero-gravity chairs is cupholders. Simple designs consist of an attachable single cupholder, whereas more complex ones include shelves. Some are even wide enough to accommodate multiple beverages, plates, or magazines.

Zero-gravity chairs start at $40 to $100, though quality is very hit or miss. Mid-range options are priced between $100 and $200 per chair and are a better choice in terms of durability. Premium designs with better construction and plenty of high-end features can cost $250 and above.

FAQ

Q. Are there any zero-gravity chairs with large weight capacities?

A. The average zero-gravity chair supports between 200 and 250 pounds. Heavy-duty chairs support up to 350 pounds, and two-person zero-gravity chairs support nearly 600 pounds.

Q. Are cupholders really worth the extra cost with zero-gravity chairs?

A. Many consumers think so. Otherwise, you either need to hold onto your beverage (which isn't doable in the reclining position), or you need to shell out more money for a patio side table.

In-depth reviews for best zero-gravity chairs

Best of the best: Timber Ridge's Zero-Gravity Patio Lounge Chair

What we like: Supports a greater weight capacity than most at up to 350 pounds. Wider seat leaves plenty of room to get comfortable. All-around quality construction, including natural wood arm rests.

What we dislike: It's a rather large investment for just one chair.

Best bang for your buck: AmazonBasics' Zero-Gravity Chair

What we like: Built to last with a powder coated steel frame. Made with breathable textilene mesh that is weather-resistant and dries quickly. Backed by a one-year AmazonBasics warranty.

What we dislike: Not ideal for taller individuals over 6 feet, 4 inches tall.

Choice 3: Best Choice Products' Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs

What we like: A steal of a deal with two chairs at a great price. Made with UV-resistant materials. Convenient cupholders can hold two beverages plus magazines and small plates. Easy to fold up.

What we dislike: Occasional reports of trouble operating the slide knobs for adjustments.

