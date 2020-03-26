The best youth baseball bat

Baseball bats for kids are available in a wide range of prices and sizes. Finding just the right bat depends on the child's size, skill level, and age, then matching those items to the size and weight of the bat.

The good news is that you don't have to break the bank for a decent baseball bat for a child who's just starting to learn the game. There are plenty of choices out there, the trick is finding the one best suited for your child. That's where this buying guide can help out. We've made some recommendations, including our favorite youth baseball bat, the Mizuno B20 Hot Metal Bat, which has an extremely lightweight design with a -13 drop weight.

Considerations when choosing youth baseball bats

To help you figure out which baseball bat is best for your child to use for Little League baseball or T-ball, you need to understand how bat sizes work.

Drop weight

Manufacturers use this to compare the bat's length to its weight. For example, a 26-inch bat with a 15-ounce size would have a -11 drop weight. Younger players will want a higher negative number in drop weight, while older players will want a smaller negative number.

Starting size

To help with finding a starting size, here are some suggestions:

24- to 27-inch length for players up to 4 feet and T-ball players

27- to 30-inch length for players who are 4 feet

29- to 31-inch length for players who are 4½ feet

30- to 32-inch length for players who are 5 feet

Barrel diameter

The majority of youth baseball bats will have barrel diameters of either 2¼ or 2⅝ inches.

Some youth leagues, especially leagues with extremely young players, place a limitation on the diameter of the bats players can use, usually 2¼ inches. The majority of leagues will allow up to 2⅝-inch diameter bats.

Features

When you're selecting a youth baseball bat, you'll be picking from one of three types of materials in the bat.

Metal alloy

The most popular type of youth baseball bat will consist of a metal alloy, usually some form of aluminum. These alloy bats are reasonably priced, and they will provide a decent level of performance and durability for the majority of youth players.

Metal alloy bats work better in cold weather than other types of bat materials.

Because most youth bats consist of a metal alloy, you'll have quite a few models from which to choose with various sizes and drop weights.

Composite

A composite baseball bat will consist of a material that's a lot like carbon fiber. These bats are expensive, so they probably are overkill for a really young player who has just started playing the game.

Wood

Although professionals use wood bats, very few youth leagues allow the use of wood bats, except in special circumstances, because they don't last especially long. If you want to practice with a wood bat, though, you certainly can.

Some coaches believe youth players develop proper hitting mechanics faster when using a wood bat versus other options.

Price

Most young players just starting in the game can have decent success with a $25 to $50 bat. For kids who are playing every day on highly competitive teams, bats can run $50 to $400.

FAQ

Q. Do I want the heaviest bat possible for my child?

A. Not necessarily. If the child cannot control the heavy bat, it will hinder his or her swing development. Lighter bats are easy to control.

Q. How do I ensure the bat will last as long as possible?

A. Only use the bat to hit baseballs or T-balls, depending on which type of ball it can handle. Don't hit rocks, dirt clumps, shoes, or the dugout posts with the bat.

Youth baseball bats we recommend

Best of the best: Mizuno's B20-Hot Metal Youth Bat

Our take: Solidly built child's T-ball bat that is one of the lightest models on the market with a -13 drop.

What we like: One-piece design ensures durability. Has a slight texture on the handle to make it easy to grip.

What we dislike: Will not stand up to use with regulation baseballs.

Best bang for your buck: Easton's Beast Kids' Bat

Our take: No matter how tough your kids are on their T-ball bats, this model can stand up to it, all at a great price.

What we like: Grip material helps the kid hang onto the bat. Consists of a durable aircraft-grade alloy.

What we dislike: A little too heavy for really young kids. Not for use with regulation baseballs.

Choice 3: Easton's S150 USA Baseball Youth Bat

Our take: Nice quality bat that works well for young baseball or T-ball players and has an official Little League stamp.

What we like: Nice size for younger players, as each of the five length options have a -10 drop weight. Excellent durability.

What we dislike: Heavier than what the majority of T-ball players are going to want to use.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.