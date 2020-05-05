The best youth archery set

Archery is a refined, precision-driven sport -- and it's not just for adults anymore. If your kids dream of slinging bows and arrows, consider investing in a youth archery set to begin their practice.

There are two main reasons to choose a youth set over an adult set: size and weight, and safety. Youth bows and arrows are lighter and smaller to accommodate a kids' stature and experience level. Some youth archery sets have arrows with rubberized or blunt tips so kids can enjoy target practice with safe equipment -- much to their parents' delight.

If you're ready to invest in a youth archery set, take a look at our buying guide. We're giving you a rundown of shopping tips and including our top choice, Genesis' Youth Compound Bow Kit. This set features a draw weight that is adjustable from 10 to 20 pounds and comes with five aluminum arrows.

Considerations when choosing youth archery sets

Recurve vs. compound bows

Recurve bows have a simple bow frame and a single string. For the most part, they're lightweight and inexpensive, but they require some degree of skill mastery and strength during use.

Compound bows rely on more than one string and a pulley system, which release tension during the draw back. Given their more sophisticated design and ease of use, compound bows are usually more expensive.

Hand dominance

As you explore youth archery sets, you'll find three varieties: right-handed, left-handed, and ambidextrous. If your kid has already established and acclimated to right- or left-handed dominance, it's easy to choose a bow accordingly. Younger kids who are not there yet may benefit from ambidextrous sets, as they can experience holding the bow in both positions.

Draw length and weight

Draw length is how far back you can pull the string when shooting an arrow, and this depends on your child's size. Lengths vary between 14 and 25 inches, and the taller your kid is, the longer the draw length they'll need.

The amount of strength required to draw the string back is referred to as draw weight. These range in weight from 15 to 30 pounds, and the older your kid is, the higher it should be.

Features

Materials

Bows are made from a variety of materials, including wood, bamboo, fiberglass, or high-density plastic. Arrows can be made from fiberglass, aluminum, or steel. Their tips vary considerably; arrowheads geared toward younger archers often have suction cups or rubberized tips. Those used by more experienced youth archers tend to have dense metal tips.

Quiver

Quivers come in most youth archery sets and hold arrows when they're not in use. While one of their most recognizable styles includes a long, narrow bag used by Robinhood, many quivers are in the form of folding cases. These feature cross-body straps or belt loop attachments for easy carrying during practice.

Arm guard and shooting tab

The arm guard is what protects your forearm from abrasions from the bow string during shooting. They consist of a long, reinforced strap of material, which attaches to your hand and forearm. These are fully adjustable for a customized fit via strap or Velcro systems.

Bow grip

Bow grips are designed to provide a comfortable hold during shooting. These are ergonomically contoured to improve positioning of your hand, which in turn promotes balance and stability. Grips are designed by hand dominance, so you'll find them in right- and left-handed styles, as well as ambidextrous ones.

Price

Novice archers are best served with basic practice sets priced less than $40. Those with some experience under their belts will do well with sets closer to $100, which include mostly recurves. Compound bows geared for teens push the $200 mark, and are often used for competition or hunting.

FAQ

Q. How many arrows come in a youth archery set?

A. Generally speaking, sets include anywhere from five to 30 arrows. Some high-end sets for advanced archers come with fewer arrows, as their emphasis is on quality over quantity. Many practice sets, and those geared toward younger kids, often come with 10 or more.

Q. How do I know it's time for my kid to start using an adult bow?

A. Youth archery sets are designed for kids and teens. Many teens transition to adult bows once they're tall enough or have progressed in skill level.

Youth archery sets we recommend

Best of the best: Genesis' Youth Compound Bow Kit

Our take: Ideal set for young archers transitioning from recurve to compound bows.

What we like: Molded aluminum grip. Color-coordinated belt loop quiver. Adjustable arm guard.

What we dislike: No let-off at full-draw, and some archers reported fatigue with use.

Best bang for your buck: Adventure Awaits! Handmade Wooden Bow and Arrow

Our take: Budget-conscious nostalgic handcrafted set. Ideal for novice archers.

What we like: Handcrafted from bamboo. Rubber arrow tips. Ambidextrous design.

What we dislike: Arrows lack fletching at ends for stabilization.

Choice 3: Marky Sparky's Faux Bow and Arrow Archery Set

Our take: Youthful curb appeal. Resembles a toy but offers realistic drawing and shooting experience.

What we like: Arrows feature soft, blunt tips and soar up to 200 feet. Lightweight to hold and comfortable grip.

What we dislike: Oversized arrows can take some getting used to.

