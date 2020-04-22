The best yoga wheel

Any yogi can tell you that some poses are more challenging than others, and some take longer to master. To reach a deeper stretch or to try a more advanced inversion, consider adding a yoga wheel to your practice.

Yoga wheels are helpful in opening up back poses, as well as developing balance and flexibility. They're ideal for strengthening and can be manipulated to build your core and upper body strength. You don't need to be a yoga practitioner to enjoy the benefits of a wheel, as many people use them as an affordable stretching device.

Before you reach for a yoga wheel, give our buying guide a read. Our top choice is the UpCircleSeven Yoga Wheel, which is coated in thick, moisture-resistant foam.

Considerations when choosing yoga wheels

Comparing wheel diameters

While most yoga wheels are around 12 inches in diameter, you can find a wide variety measuring between six and 15 inches. Micro or mini ones (closer to the six-inch mark) are better for kids' practice. Mid-size wheels are 10 inches and are often preferred by petite individuals. Oversized yoga wheels push 15 inches and are mostly used by advanced yoga practitioners.

Materials

Most yoga wheels have PVC cores, which are incredibly rigid to resist buckling or warping under weight. They're low-maintenance to clean, as you can simply wipe them down with a cloth or alcohol wipes.

As far as external coverings go, they're usually foam or cork. Foam is most common, as it's flexible and contours to your body. Cork wrap drives up the price of the wheel, but offers more in the way of aesthetics and texture. Some eco-friendly coverings are made of recycled materials and are biodegradable.

Sweat resistance

Since your body comes into full contact with a yoga wheel, it's recommended to buy one with sweat-resistant properties. PVC is naturally non-porous, so it's a feature to compare. Certain foam coverings are treated to be sweat-resistant. While cork is naturally antimicrobial and can keep moisture at bay to some degree, it's not totally sweat-proof.

Features

Padding

Foam padding varies in thickness between yoga wheels. Some yogis prefer thinner foam so they have a better connection to the wheel, where others prefer thicker foam as it's softer.

Cork is a bit denser and thinner in most wheels, but many yogis like this feature. Since there's no collapsing or compressing, some feel it's easier to maintain stability while stretching.

Nonslip design

To minimize slippage, many foam coverings are textured with ridges, patterns, or dots. These have a grippy, near-sticky feel to them, so the wheel only moves when you intend for it to move. This added traction can stick to clothing, so some yogis recommend using textured wheels on bare skin or with form-fitting clothing.

Price

Yoga wheels between $15 and $30 tend to have lower weight capacities and decent durability. Mid-range yoga wheels closer to $60 feature better construction and rigidity. High-end wheels priced over $100 are studio-quality and have weight capacities around 500 pounds.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to use my yoga wheel on a mat?

A. While a yoga wheel is versatile enough to use almost anywhere, it's best to use it on a yoga mat for additional traction and control. If you intend to use it on a floor, yoga wheels roll much better on wood or linoleum floors than carpets.

Q. Should I invest in a deluxe set that includes a yoga wheel?

A. It's definitely a value buy, as these sets include other assistive stretching devices such as straps or yoga blocks. Unfortunately, yoga wheels in many of these sets aren't the primary focus, so they might not have the same construction quality as individual models.

Yoga wheels we recommend

Best of the best: UpCircleSeven's Yoga Wheel

Our take: A studio-quality yoga wheel with a whopping 550-pound weight capacity.

What we like: Thick foam padding and rigid PVC core. Sweat-resistant and nonslip.

What we dislike: Some reports of the PVC core flexing or giving.

Best bang for your buck: Mindful Yoga's Eco-Friendly Yoga Wheel

Our take: Affordable option for inversion exercises available in two colors.

What we like: 500-pound weight capacity. Dimensions of 5 x 12 inches for comfortable stretching.

What we dislike: Logo can wear off, but that's really it.

Choice 3: Pete's Choice Ultimate Dharma Yoga Wheel

Our take: A sturdy, 13-inch yoga wheel that will give your back a good, deep stretch.

What we like: Can hold up to 350 pounds. Made with hypoallergenic materials. Fast-responding customer service. Includes a bonus ebook with 16 poses and a yoga strap.

What we dislike: A few reports of issues with durability.

