The best Yamaha soundbar

Even high-quality televisions often have disappointing built-in speakers, which detract from the enjoyment of watching movies or TV shows. Connecting a Yamaha soundbar will give you far higher-quality audio, so you won't need to put up with distorted bass and tinny highs.

There's plenty to consider when choosing a Yamaha soundbar, including the overall sound quality, what audio formats it's compatible with, and its size. Our favorite Yamaha soundbar available right now is the Yamaha YSP-5600 Music Cast Sound Bar, a top-quality option that's able to replicate Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Considerations when choosing Yamaha soundbars

Sound quality

You're buying a Yamaha soundbar to improve on your TV's built-in speakers, so the sound quality is important. You want a decent balance of lows, mids, and highs without any distortion, even at high volumes. Ideally, you should be able to adjust the sound balance or choose between presets for sports, movies, music, and so on.

Audio format compatibility

Even though a soundbar has all its speakers in a row in a single unit, new technology allows some Yamaha models to replicate the effects of surround sound -- though to varying degrees of success. Some Yamaha soundbars are compatible with the top surround sound formats, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Port types

The bulk of Yamaha soundbars feature HDMI ports to connect to your television. Likewise, the vast majority of new televisions have at least one HDMI port, allowing you to easily hook up your new soundbar. If you prefer to use an optical cable, check that your chosen soundbar has the correct port.

Size

Yamaha soundbars tend to have fairly slim designs, so you don't need to worry about a large, bulky soundbar looking out of place in your lounge. If you want a soundbar of roughly the same length as your TV, you'll need to check the dimensions, as they vary between models.

Features

Subwoofer

The majority of Yamaha soundbars have built-in subwoofers, but a handful of models feature separate subwoofers, which is ideal for anyone who's passionate about bass. A separate subwoofer is great for capturing impressive lows, such as explosions and bass-heavy music.

WiFi connectivity

High-end Yamaha soundbars are able to connect to your home WiFi so that you can control them via an app or using a smart home system, such as Alexa.

Sound beam effect

The sound beam effect is used in some Yamaha soundbars to create surround sound without true surround sound speakers. Beams of sound are directed to certain spots in the room and bounced off walls to give you an incredibly realistic field of sound.

Yamaha soundbar prices

The least expensive Yamaha soundbars cost around $100, whereas top-of-the-range models can be priced at over $1,500. You do get what you pay for, so the more you have to spend, the more impressive the sound quality will be.

FAQ

Q. Why should I choose a soundbar made by Yamaha?

A. Yamaha has been making audio equipment since 1922 and is known for its quality, reliable products -- Yamaha soundbars are no exception. What's more, Yamaha soundbars tend to offer great value for money. Sure, not all of them are inexpensive, but they are reasonably priced when you compare them to other options of a similar quality.

Q. Where should I position the subwoofer for the best effect?

A. Some Yamaha soundbars include a wireless subwoofer that can be positioned anywhere in the room. Since subwoofers give out directionless sound, there's no single spot that works best for them -- it will depend on your room layout and your preferences. Experiment by moving into a few different spots to see what works best for you.

Yamaha soundbars we recommend

Best of the best: Yamaha YSP-5600 Music Cast Sound Bar

Our take: With excellent audio quality across the whole range and countless high-end features, this is a truly exceptional soundbar.

What we like: Uses directional "sound beams" to give a surround sound effect. Access your entire digital music library via Music Cast. Alexa-compatible.

What we dislike: The high price is out of many people's budgets.

Best bang for your buck: Yamaha YAS-207BL Sound Bar

Our take: An affordable option with a separate wireless subwoofer included that makes those low sounds pop.

What we like: Supports DTS Virtual:X 3D sound. Can stream music via Bluetooth. Easy to set up. Slim, attractive design.

What we dislike: No internet connectivity.

Choice 3: Yamaha ATS-1060 Sound Bar

Our take: It might not rival Yamaha's high-end soundbars, but this is a solid and reliable entry-level choice that's great for small spaces.

What we like: Five surround sound modes for different types of audio. Compressed music enhancer makes digitally compressed music sound better. Compatible with a free app.

What we dislike: Some reports of bass distortion.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.