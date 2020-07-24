The best Yamaha Bluetooth speaker of 2020

Crisp, clear sound and wireless convenience make for the best of home speakers. Bluetooth connections welcome easy access and even portability, while high-quality sound allows you to hear every nuance, inflection, and detail.

Yamaha is one of the leaders in impressive audio systems, blending new innovation with modern practicality. They offer soundbars, portable speakers, and surround sound setups.

While their speakers are typically a higher monetary investment, Yamaha delivers quality sound and allows for slow expansion of your audio system.

As musical technology continues to evolve, we're going to revisit our choices for the top Yamaha Bluetooth speakers to see what's held up and what's worth checking out now.

Best Yamaha Bluetooth speakers of 2020

1. Yamaha Audio MCR-B043BL Micro Component System: Our returning top pick is a large speaker system with booming sound and versatile connectivity.

2. Yamaha NX-B55 Premium Computer Speakers: We continue to love these small, durable, and quality speakers that make great companions to your computer.

3. Yamaha WX-021 MusicCast 20 Wireless Speaker: We're championing this new entry to our short list, which combines smart home technology with crisp sound at a decent price.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

Which device is right for you?

Yamaha offers a range of Bluetooth speakers, and there is one (if not several) that are sure to fit your lifestyle.

Assess your current sound system and where you hope to take it. Yamaha offers Blue speaker hubs that can play discs and offer controls for playing from your smartphone or other connected devices. These hubs also have several ports, including USB and HDMI, and allow you to create a wired setup if you want. You may want to connect to your laptop or smart TV.

You can purchase additional speakers to connect to your hub, or you may simply want one or two speakers to place around a specific room. A single portable speaker may be useful to take throughout your house and even outside. Another option if you're creating a home theater system is to opt for a soundbar to enhance the audio on your TV. Prices for Yamaha bluetooth speakers start at around $200 and can go all the way up to $500 or more for more serious speaker systems.

New Yamaha speakers can connect using MusicCast. This interconnected audio system allows you to wirelessly pair multiple speakers together for comprehensive music enjoyment. This means you can purchase a hub now with a single speaker, and then add speakers later over time and they can all connect. You can also use MusicCast to play the same music throughout the house on different speakers. What's more, MusicCast-enabled speakers are compatible with virtual assistants from Google and Amazon.

Lastly, consider the potential of using wires to connect some of your speakers. While Yamaha speakers are Bluetooth-enabled, wired connections produce the highest-quality, most consistent sound. If you have a hub with some speakers that are stationary nearby, you may want to think about using a wired connection.

How to achieve the best sound setup

We're all likely to have a growing number of Bluetooth-connected devices in our homes. Make sure the speakers have a clear line to one another with as little Bluetooth interference as possible.

For streaming music at a high quality, you need a strong WiFi connection. Make sure you're set up in a place with a powerful signal.

Soundbars should be placed under your TV and situated equidistant between two walls. You want the audio to travel the same distance on either side so that the room fills up with sound in a balanced manner.

You can play around with additional speakers. If you have just one, it should be in the center of the room, but multiple speakers allow for more variety. Make sure they aren't directed towards walls or furniture so that the sound isn't muffled. Depending on the room, they may be better enjoyed from an elevated position.

Subwoofers should be placed on the floor either next to a soundbar or underneath a piece of furniture opposite the soundbar for surround sound.



In-depth reviews for best Yamaha Bluetooth speakers

Best of the best: Yamaha Audio MCR-B043BL Micro Component System

What we like: Powerful, versatile speaker hub that offers an impressive start to a home audio system. Includes USB port to charge your mobile devices.

What we dislike: Large option that lacks portability.

Best bang for your buck: Yamaha NX-B55 Premium Computer Speakers

What we like: Computer speakers with high-quality audio that are easy to transport and position. Has headphone jack and easy volume control on the front panel.

What we dislike: Utilitarian design may be a bit off-putting for some.

Choice 3: Yamaha WX-021 MusicCast 20 Wireless Speaker

What we like: Stylish and portable Bluetooth speaker that connects to virtual assistants. MusicCast enabled for convenient connectivity.

What we dislike: Some users had trouble connecting to WiFi.

