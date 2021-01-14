The best Xerox printer

No home office is complete without a quality, functional printer. Even if you’re not regularly printing documents, the many potential features of such devices, including scanning, copying, and emailing, may be invaluable.

Xerox is one of the most trusted and popular computer-accessory companies, so much so that their name has become synonymous with printing and copying. We recommend the WorkCenter 6515 for those small offices or busy home work spaces. Still, it’s important to find a printer that is compatible with your needs; our guide will detail all the potential with Xerox.

Considerations when choosing Xerox printers

Office vs. home use

Printer size and functionality will vary depending on its intended use. Larger, faster Xerox printers may serve small- or medium-size offices, serving up to 30 or even 50 people. Other smaller options are designed for home use. Consider what you’re printing, how often, and who will be using the machine when starting your search.

Inkjet vs. laser

The two main types of printers available are inkjet and laser. Inkjet printers are relatively inexpensive up front, but regularly resupplying ink will increase the cost over time. These may be compact, and they offer crisp, quality prints, making them useful for graphics and photos.

Laser printers meanwhile, use toner to create printed images that typically last longer and resist smudging that may occur with inkjet printers. They cost more upfront, but call for less investment over time. They may feature larger, high-speed options ideal for busy spaces.

Monochrome vs. color

Xerox offers machines that print in black and white or color. Color printers will be more expensive and will require more cost over time on ink cartridges. Monochrome printers are often preferred for home use where color isn’t an issue.

All-in-one

Multifunction, or all-in-one printers, provide copying, scanning, and printing capabilities. The ability to fax may be available as well. Most Xerox printers are multifunctional, as these devices are becoming commonplace for homes and are made in various sizes depending on the intended use.

Features

WiFi

An increasingly common feature is WiFi connectivity. These allow multiple devices, including smartphones, to connect to a printer and operate the machine remotely. Some WiFi features also allow for documents to be scanned and emailed directly from the device. Apps may be used on tablets or smartphones to operate the printer.

Functions

Xerox printers may feature a variety of additional functions to assist in specific workplace situations. For those in need of high speeds, Xerox printers will specify a page rate per second it can print as well as a duty cycle, which estimates how much it can print in a month before wearing down.

Other functions include the option to print a watermark on a document, or print on both sides of a page without manually feeding the sheet. Some printers may allow for non-standard sheets to be printed upon, such as index cards, brochures, or photo paper.

Digital Printing Press Portfolio

For those focusing on graphics and photos, Xerox offers a range of printers that produce detailed, high-quality, professional-grade images. These printers will come at a premium cost.

Price

Most Xerox printers cost between $200 and $500, with a range of options in terms of speed, size, and functionality.

FAQ

Q. What maintenance is required with a Xerox printer?

A. It’s vital to match the printer’s performance with your needs. You don’t want to let a

high-end printer sit idle for long periods; you also don’t want to overwork a less powerful device. Most Xerox printers include cleaning features to keep the machine running smoothly. Take note of the quality of your printer paper and avoid overfilling the feeder tray to maintain the device.

Q. What is Xerox ConnectKey Technology?

A. A Xerox service, ConnectKey, aims to streamline work, allowing multiple users to easily access documents and operate the device. These are ideal for office use, where secure accounts can be set up so that individuals can access only their own material. These printers have more detailed consoles, with a touchscreen similar to a smartphone or tablet.

Xerox printers we recommend

Best of the best: WorkCenter 6515

Our take: High-end, all-in-one printer with impressive features and crisp, clear output.

What we like: Features include WiFi connectivity, mobile printing, and scan,

copy, and fax functions. Includes touchscreen controls. Large paper tray.

What we dislike: Pricey, large, and heavy.

Best bang for your buck: Phaser 6510

Our take: Budget-friendly printer that offers versatility for the small home office and casual usage.

What we like: Prints up to 30 pages per minute in color or monochrome. Includes WiFi connectivity. Tray holds up to 550 sheets.

What we dislike: Setup is tedious.

Choice 3: Monochrome Laser Printer

Our take: Simple and durable Xerox printer that offers reliability and efficiency for home use.

What we like: Lightweight and compact option for the home. Prints up to 31 pages per

minute. WiFi connectivity and mobile printing. Decent price.

What we dislike: Lacks extra features or touchscreen console.

