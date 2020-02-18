The best Xbox One remote control

There's nothing quite like winding down after a long gaming session on your Xbox One with a new show on your streaming app of choice or a favorite movie on Blu-ray. This is especially true if your Xbox One is your main source of streaming and movies.

A remote control provides instant access to many specific features of your Xbox One. Although there are quite a few Xbox One remote controls available, our buying guide will walk you through the important considerations to keep in mind before you buy one. Our favorite model, the PDP Talon Media Remote Control for Xbox One, is an officially licensed model that stands out for its variety of functions.

Considerations when choosing Xbox One remote controls

Compatibility

While a dedicated Xbox One remote will be designed to flawlessly navigate your console, a universal remote compatible with the Xbox One may also be used to control your TV and sound bar as well. This can reduce the number of remotes cluttering your coffee table and eliminate the need to switch from one remote to another. Bear in mind that connecting your Xbox One remote with your TV, sound system, or other appliances can be tricky.

Display screen

A few fancier and pricier remote controls feature a built-in display that supports additional features and control options, but you will likely save money by purchasing a modest-looking model instead.

Infrared technology

The Xbox One utilizes an infrared sensor to work with remote controls, and while most models require the user to point their remote directly at the gaming console, a remote control with an IR-blaster receiver will work no matter where you point it.

Features

Backlit buttons

Why fumble around in the dark for the button you need when you can buy a remote control that features backlit buttons? Simply pressing a single button will illuminate every option on most backlit devices, making it a convenient feature for nighttime TV binging.

Disc eject

Sure, having to walk all the way across the room to press the eject button on your Xbox One isn't the biggest hassle of all time, but ejecting the game, DVD, or Blu-ray via the remote already in your grasp is a handy feature to have.

Remote customization

Some universal remote controls offer the option of customizable buttons that allow crafty viewers to create convenient shortcuts that a dedicated Xbox One remote cannot provide, such as controlling your entire entertainment setup at the same time. You may be surprised at the helpful possibilities of a good universal remote.

Price

While you could buy an Xbox One remote controller for between $10 and $20, these cheaper models are often tiny and have fewer functions. The priciest remotes are often found in the $50 to $100 range, and although a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection option and universal control options are nice, you can pick up a nice remote for between $20 to $50 that delivers a great user experience.

FAQ

Q. Can I use an Xbox One remote control to play games?

A. Although you can use an Xbox One controller as a makeshift remote for movies and shows, you cannot play Xbox One games with a remote control.

Q. Will remote controls designed for the Xbox One work on all versions of the console?

A. Yes. Any remote control device compatible with the original Xbox One will also work with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Xbox One remote controls we recommend

Best of the best: PDP Talon Media Remote Control for Xbox One

Our take: PDP's officially licensed Xbox One remote control is extremely user friendly, requires absolutely no setup to use, and is built to last.

What we like: Controls TV, streaming services, Blu-ray discs, and all other Xbox One media functions. Rubberized ergonomic design. Backlit buttons. Batteries included.

What we dislike: Its backlit buttons do not stay illuminated for very long.

Best bang for your buck: Anderic Xbox One Media Remote Control

Our take: It may not be as flashy as other Xbox One remote controls, but this simple model makes it easy to control your entire entertainment center with one inexpensive device.

What we like: Affordable. Compact design. Handy wrist strap. Programmable to control TVs and sound bars. Works with LG and Vizio TVs out of the box.

What we dislike: Batteries are sold separately.

Choice 3: Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Backlit Remote

Our take: If you want to take full control of the Xbox One and every other streaming device attached to your entertainment center, this highly customizable model is for you.

What we like: Preprogrammed with a wide range of devices, including Xbox One. Easy to assign customized button macros. A large array of backlit buttons.

What we dislike: A relatively pricey Xbox One remote control.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.