The best Xbox One rechargeable battery pack

With campaigns to run and bosses to beat, you need uninterrupted Xbox gameplay, so it's time to level up -- and power up -- your gaming experience. That's why Xbox One rechargeable battery packs are essential for a gamer like you. They deliver up to 30 hours of continuous gaming, and with some Xbox One rechargeable battery packs, you can even play while they charge.

You can also say goodbye to the endless expense of regular batteries. In fact, it's so cost-effective to purchase Xbox One rechargeable battery packs, you can save at least $100 in the first year alone.

Our buying guide will help you choose an Xbox One rechargeable battery pack that's right for you -- one that will ensure a carefree, fully charged gaming session every time. We've also included our favorite, the PDP Energizer Xbox One Controller Charger with Rechargeable Battery Pack, which charges quickly to deliver up to 35 hours of gameplay.

Considerations when choosing Xbox One rechargeable battery packs

There are two different styles of rechargeable battery packs. The first, replaceable battery packs, are comprised of a small shell or encasement that is powered through a USB cord. To charge these models, you'll need to remove the battery pack from your controller and pop it in the shell to charge. For the most part, replaceable battery packs are more budget-friendly than the second style, known as docking stations. With this style, instead of removing the rechargeable batteries from your controller, you simply place the controller on the docking station. They're ideal for gamers who want to optimize space with their Xbox accessories, or who regularly need more than one controller charged. While docking stations are more expensive, they tend to be more reliable and often charge up more quickly.

Compatibility

Xbox One rechargeable batteries are ultra convenient, and some models work better with controllers than others. There could be compatibility issues, so play it safe and check the specs of the battery pack against your controller.

Another compatibility issue to check for is whether the rechargeable battery packs have universal compatibility and work with controllers for other systems or are specific to Xbox One. Some consumers report that universal models pose more compatibility and fit issues than dedicated models.

Space and set up

If space is a concern in your gaming area, take that into consideration when choosing Xbox One rechargeable battery packs. Both replaceable battery packs and docking stations require access to outlets, so they need to be close enough to reach one. The power cords vary in length between models, so that's something to compare as well.

As far as how much real estate they take up, rechargeable battery packs are more compact and are often smaller than a cell phone. Docking stations, on the other hand, could take up as much as a square foot of space on a desk. Some docking stations optimize space and embrace stackable designs to minimize their footprint.

Maximizing battery life

While Xbox One rechargeable battery packs greatly extend playtime, they don't provide endless power, but there are ways you can maximize each charge.

Turn off your controller when you're finished gaming, as it's easy to continue to draw power by waiting for the idle status to shut off -- which could takes 15 minutes to initiate.

Update your Xbox One controller's software regularly, as updates optimize functions. Your controller will operate more efficiently and require less power due to improved functionality.

If you're running low on battery and want to preserve the juice, disable features that draw a lot of power, such as vibration settings or audio pairing.

Price

Xbox One rechargeable battery packs cost between $15 and $30. For a budget buy, opt for simple replaceable battery packs. If you're willing to spend more, you can get a quality docking station that charges more than one battery pack at a time.

FAQ

Q. How can I tell if the battery pack is charging when it's docked?

A. Most cradles feature lights that indicate charge status. You could also plug the battery pack into the controller to check status on the screen.

Q. Will using an Xbox One battery pack affect the manufacturer's warranty on my system?

A. It won't, since you're not tampering with your Xbox One or opening up the system to modify it. Rechargeable battery packs are removable accessories that plug in externally, though if they cause damage to your controller, it's unlikely to be covered under your Xbox warranty.

Xbox One rechargeable battery packs we recommend

Best of the best: PDP Energizer Xbox One Controller Charger With Rechargeable Battery Pack

Our take: Manufacturer-approved charging station made by an industry leader in batteries.

What we like: Juice up battery packs in less than two hours to enjoy up to 35 hours of gameplay. The compact docking station is ideal if you're limited on space.

What we dislike: Some consumers cite issues with docking, which in turn makes it difficult to get a decent charge.

Best bang for your buck: GameSir Rechargeable Battery Pack Extended Power Bank

Our take: Budget-friendly battery pack that lets you play as you charge with 10' USB cable.

What we like: Given its charging style, gaming experience is uninterrupted. Compact design makes it easy to bring elsewhere to play with friends on their systems.

What we dislike: Hazard reports of battery packs heating up and melting.

Choice 3: Smatree Xbox One Battery Pack Rechargeable Battery

Our take: Simple charging pack with battery cradle dock that requires a USB attachment to power. Charges two battery packs at a time.

What we like: Basic light system indicates charge status. Design of the cradle makes it easy to insert and remove the battery packs.

What we dislike: Since the battery packs must be removed to charge, it could interrupt gameplay. If you don't have a USB drive to charge it, you'll need to invest in an USB-compatible AC adapter.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.