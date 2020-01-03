The best Xbox One racing game

While most of us aren't able to roar throughout the rainforests of Australia in a Lamborghini Centenario in real life, a copy of, say, Forza Horizon 3 and a large 4K TV will deliver a white-knuckle ride that is sure to please anyone who loves great racing games.

Indeed, the Xbox One features a massive library of thrilling racing games. While it might be easy to get behind the wheel of the many games available on Microsoft's third video game console, you are in for the ride of your life once you discover the best of the best.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes reviews of our favorite picks at the end. Our top choice is Forza Horizon 4, which includes more than 400 different cars to collect and race with.

Considerations when choosing Xbox One racing games

Available vehicle types

Consider whether you prefer to race in realistic sports cars, bulky trucks, nimble motorcycles, or all of the above. The types of vehicles available can make or break how much you may enjoy a racing game.

A racing game with a huge roster of rides offers players with plenty of options and will go a long way toward keeping your game fresh and fun.

Xbox Live multiplayer

Lapping your friend from the other side of the couch is fun, but a world of competition opens up when you upgrade to Xbox Live. Not only do the best racing games on Xbox Live feature thriving online communities of engaged players who are ready to trade decals, tuning setups, and cars over Xbox Live, but also the service offers some nice bonuses, such as providing four free games to members each month. Newer and more popular racing games tend to support larger online communities playing via Xbox Live, so keep that in mind if online multiplayer is especially important to you.

Xbox One X Enhanced

If you own an Xbox One X and a 4K TV, you are ready to enjoy the most gorgeous racing games available. Xbox One X Enhanced games like Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 4 benefit from faster load times, the ability to render incredible levels of detail, and higher frame rates to deliver a premium gaming experience unavailable on any other console.

Downloadable content

Although many modern racing games include virtual garages loaded with hundreds of photorealistic cars, the ability to buy and download your favorite dream cars can make a good game even better. For instance, Forza Motorsport 7 offers downloadable add-ons where hardcore racing fans can acquire killer rides, including a 2018 Honda Odyssey Elite and 2018 Kia Stinger.

Single-player content

Although everyone loves the feeling that comes with sliding over the finish line first against a horde of competitors from around the globe, some players prefer a solo drive. Whether it's some off-road exploring to uncover a rare barn find in a Forza Horizon game or testing yourself against its brutal AI, sometimes it's nice to kick back and enjoy a racer's single-player modes.

Price

Most Xbox One racing games are priced at $60 when they first launch, but even the best white-knuckle racers tend to quickly decrease in value to about $20 to $30 or even less within a year. Unless you have a need for speed on day one, it may be worth waiting a month or two to save some money.

FAQ

Q. How do I discover whether I will enjoy a racing game before I buy it?

A. It can be disappointing to pay $60 for a brand new game, only to learn that it wasn't what you hoped it would be. For only $9.99 per month, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have access to more than 100 games in an all-you-can-play service that features many excellent racers, including Forza Horizon 4.

Q. Do I need an Xbox Live subscription to get the most out of my racing games?

A. If you prefer to test your skills against the unpredictability, creativity, and unmatched difficulty that only human drivers can provide, it is absolutely worth joining the service to race, swap cars, download fresh content, and make new friends over Xbox Live.

Xbox One racing games we recommend

Best of the best: Forza Horizon 4

Our take: Easily the prettiest pulse-pounding racing game on the Xbox One, Forza Horizon 4 has more than enough to see and do to keep players hooked for ages.

What we like: More than 450 cars to collect, race, and customize. Gorgeous 4K visuals. Explore a sweeping English countryside. Active online community. Excellent soundtrack.

What we dislike: Buying downloadable cars and content can add up quickly.

Best bang for your buck: Forza Motorsport 7

Our take: If the merrier atmosphere of the Horizon series isn't your thing, dedicated gearheads will enjoy tinkering with a massive roster of cars in this realistic racing sim.

What we like: Stock your garage with more than 700 cars. Incredibly realistic racing physics. Stunning 4K visuals. Fine-tune your favorite rides. Impressive real-world locations.

What we dislike: It'll cost quite a bit to own all of this game's downloadable cars.

Choice 3: Onrush

Our take: Careening from a higher road to literally crush your competitors underneath as you barrel toward the next objective is an intense treat, and it's a blast to drive like a maniac with friends.

What we like: Creative racing gameplay with several game types. Intense action. Inventive courses. Incredibly fast. Nice variety of off-road bikes and four-wheelers.

What we dislike: Not for people who want a "traditional" racer.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.