The best Xbox One headset

When you want the most immersive audio quality for Xbox One gaming or want to chat with your friends, a headset is a must-have.

Most Xbox One headsets are designed to plug directly into your controller, but they can vary widely in their features. Some headsets specialize in high-quality speakers and microphones, but you may be equally interested in cosmetic lighting or durability of the headset.

To learn more about Xbox One headsets and to find the right model for you, continue reading our buying guide. Our favorite model is the BENGOO Stereo Gaming Headset, which delivers excellent audio quality and fun LED lighting.

Considerations when choosing Xbox One headsets

Before you buy an Xbox One headset, you should be sure that it is compatible with the Xbox One controller and that it is comfortable to wear.

Compatibility

To work with an Xbox One console, the headset must have a 3.5-millimeter jack. USB inputs can provide additional features like lighting, but a headset that only has a USB port will not work with your Xbox One controller.

Additionally, pay attention to the length of the cables attached to the headset. Longer cables allow you to game farther from where you're storing the console, but longer cables also can present a tripping hazard.

Size and fit

Since you may wear your Xbox One headset for hours at a time, you should find a model that fits comfortably on your head. Some models have over-ear designs, while others are on-ear headsets.

Larger headsets often have additional features like lighting or extra cushioning, but they take up more space and can be cumbersome to stow away when you're done.

Features

Multiple features set Xbox One headsets apart from each other. In general, feature-packed headsets tend to be more expensive.

Adapter: Some headsets ship with an adapter to be compatible with the Xbox One controller rather than plugging directly into the controller.

Audio adjustments: The most basic headsets do not have buttons to allow you to make easy changes to the audio settings. In this case, you'll have to work through the display screen to make changes to the audio through the game settings. However, if you want to control the volume or mute your microphone while you're playing, you'll have to spend some extra money for an advanced headset with buttons.

Cushioning: The ear cups in the headset should have plenty of padding to keep you comfortable. Padding allows the ear cups to fit tightly to the side of the head or on your ears, which helps block external noise. You may find cushioning on the headband too, which allows you to comfortably wear your headset for long gaming sessions.

Lighting: Some gamers like the idea of having LED lighting accents on the headset. This lighting looks cool, and it's also helpful when you're gaming in a dark room.

Microphone: Sometimes, the microphone attached to the Xbox One headset will contain extra features to deliver a cleaner signal. For example, noise isolating microphones will reduce the amount of ambient noise the microphone picks up from around the room.

Subwoofer: A headset with built-in subwoofer can deliver the highest range of sound frequencies, from the low bass of explosions to crisp dialogue and music.

Price

For a professional level of headset that has great audio and a sensitive microphone, you can expect to pay $80 or more. Lower-priced models can run from $15 to $80, but they may not be as durable as pricier options.

FAQ

Q. Can I pick between gaming audio and chat audio with this type of headset?

A. All Xbox One headsets support both game and chat audio. Some more expensive models allow you to adjust the balance between game and chat audio on the headset or its cable.

Q. Do I need to buy batteries for an Xbox One headset?

A. Rarely. Most Xbox One headsets require no additional power and can simply be plugged in to your controller. Some models may require USB power for additional features like lighting, or they may require batteries.

Xbox One headsets we recommend

Best of the best: BENGOO's Stereo Gaming Headset

Our take: For those who take gaming seriously, this headset delivers the outstanding audio quality you need.

What we like: This headset excels with bass sounds and music, outperforming others. Ergonomic shape and comfortable fit.

What we dislike: May not give you the longevity you're seeking.

Best bang for your buck: VersionTECH's G2000 Stereo Gaming Headset

Our take: Considering its low price, this model has more advanced audio features than you'd expect.

What we like: Uses larger ear cups than some others, so you can shut out other noises.

What we dislike: The exterior plastic components are easy to scratch or dent.

Choice 3: Henscoqi's Xbox One Headset

Our take: This extremely affordable headset offers audio quality that will not disappoint.

What we like: Fits comfortably over the ears. The dynamic range of audio in this headset is better than expected.

What we dislike: Audio quality is good, but it lags behind more expensive headsets. The extra-long cord is routinely in the way.

