The best Xbox One controller

Although your Xbox One console came with a controller, there are plenty of reasons to consider keeping at least one more controller on standby for those times when your best friend comes over, to show off your style with an eye-catching design, or to upgrade to a better model to dominate your competition over Xbox Live.

There are plenty of excellent Xbox One controllers that are well worth your consideration, and we will break down their key features in this buying guide. We love the swappable components of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, which may give you that edge you need to secure your next gaming victory.

Considerations when choosing Xbox One controllers

Basic features

Communicating with teammates and friends can make the difference between a win and a loss when playing online, so make sure that the Xbox One controllers you are considering support a 3.5-millimeter audio jack for your trusty headset.

In addition, any Xbox One controller should include a USB port to allow you to use the controller when you don't have spare batteries on hand.

Quality

Be wary of extra-cheap controllers. A controller that does not clearly note that it was manufactured or officially licensed by Microsoft should raise some major red flags. These controllers may be tempting when you're just looking to grab something basic for when you have a friend over, but you should read customer reviews to be sure you aren't getting a faulty product.

Additional features

Hardware configuration options

Players have the option to completely configure their button layout when playing with Xbox One wireless controllers, but Microsoft's Elite models sport a few premium hardware configuration options. These include the ability to swap out thumbsticks of various lengths, create hair-trigger locks for rapid firing, and place a series of customizable paddles on the underside of the controller.

Style

With a wide range of colorful options available, such as ocean shadow, grey/green, and sport red, there is no reason to settle on a bland Xbox One controller. It's worth going out of your way to find a special Xbox One controller that both feels and looks good in your hands.

Comfort

You don't need an expensive Xbox One controller with customizable parts for it to rest comfortably in your hands over a marathon gaming session. If comfort is important to you, keep an eye out for controllers sporting an ergonomic design and a rubberized textured grip.

Bluetooth technology

Sure, you'll save money on batteries if you prefer a wired Xbox One controller, but kicking back in your favorite chair far away from the TV is a nice option to have. Xbox One controllers that feature Bluetooth technology are able to wirelessly connect to Windows 10 tablets and PCs as well.

Price

You can find quality Xbox One controllers from as low as $29 to as high as $180. Many factors help determine the core price of an Xbox One controller, such as the manufacturer, the ability to play wirelessly, and the inclusion of interchangeable parts.

FAQ

Q. How do I remap my Xbox One controller's buttons?

A. If a game's default control scheme just doesn't feel right, swapping the functions of your controller is as simple as navigating to My Games and Apps and scrolling to the Xbox Accessories app. From here, you can customize your controller's button layout using the series of dropdown menus.

Q. How do I swap out components on my Xbox Elite Wireless Controller?

A. One of the coolest things about the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller is how you can easily build a custom controller using their included series of thumbsticks, paddles, and D-pads. Since these stainless steel parts are connected with magnets, simply pull them off, and your preferred pieces will lock into place when they are oriented correctly on the controller.

Xbox One controllers we recommend

Best of the best: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Our take: Microsoft improved upon perfection with their Series 2 model by giving players a range of D-pad and thumbstick options and a superior grip to deliver the best Xbox One controller to date.

What we like: Impressive 40-hour battery pack. Includes multiple thumbsticks, D-pads, and paddles. Extra-short hair-trigger locks. Rubberized grip wraps around the controller.

What we dislike: The most comfortable, customizable, and well-made Xbox One controller is also the priciest.

Best bang for your buck: Xbox Wireless Controller

Our take: Whether you're climbing the leaderboards on your Xbox One or Windows 10 PC, you can't beat the gold standard controller's reliability, quality, and affordability.

What we like: Available in a rainbow of stylish finishes. Bluetooth wireless technology. Many models feature a cozy textured grip. Easy to remap its buttons with companion app.

What we dislike: Unfortunately, some controller colors and designs are rarer and more expensive than others.

Choice 3: Hyperkin Duke Wired Controller

Our take: Longtime Xbox fans will recognize the hulking Duke from a mile away, and Hyperkin did an amazing job of adapting the comfortable fan-favorite controller to the Xbox One.

What we like: Spot-on recreation of the original Xbox controller. Available in green, black, and red. Includes nine-foot detachable USB cable. Animated Xbox button.

What we dislike: The chunky classic Xbox controller isn't capable of playing wirelessly -- just like the original.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.