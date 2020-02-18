The best Xbox controller charging station

There's nothing quite like the disappointment of leading your team to the edge of victory in a white-knuckle match of Halo, Gears of War, or Overwatch only to drop out during the most crucial moments of the game because your trusty Xbox One controller desperately needs to be recharged. Although the market is flooded with a wide range of Xbox One controller charging stations, there are a few key tips to keep in mind to ensure you pick the best model for your gaming needs.

To learn more, read our buying guide, which includes reviews of our favorites. Our top choice is the conveniently designed Fosmon Xbox One Dual Controller Charger, which can quickly charge two controllers at once and features long-lasting batteries.

Considerations when choosing Xbox controller charging stations

Battery longevity

The best charging stations provide your controller with more than 30 hours of battery life to keep you in the game longer between charges. While a superior controller charging station may seem like an investment now, you'll appreciate the bonus power when you're truly invested in an awesome game.

Speedy charging

Superior Xbox One controller charging stations are efficient at powering up your controllers quickly. Models that require much more than two hours to fully charge your device aren't particularly convenient.

Helpful extras

Since an Xbox One controller charging station is designed for one simple purpose, the little things add up to help good models stand apart from mediocre offerings. The best devices effortlessly connect to your controllers, feature charge-indicating LEDs, and may incorporate other handy features.

Features

Multiple controllers

The ability to place two or more Xbox One controllers on a single charger is a fantastic feature for gaming families and for anyone who regularly enjoys co-op games on the couch with friends. Xbox One controller charging stations designed with multiple charging slots are especially valuable if they're quick to recharge your controllers.

Play and charge

If you absolutely can't be interrupted by the low battery symbol on your Xbox One menu screen, some Xbox One charging stations offer the ability the play while your controller is charging. This extremely convenient feature can make all the difference between continuing your marathon gaming session and taking an extended break.

Official Xbox charger

Although it's not completely necessary, devices that sport the "Officially Licensed" label on the box are approved by Microsoft to work perfectly with your Xbox One console. Being completely certain that your controllers are fully charged each and every time you plug one in may be the deciding factor if you're comparing a few models.

Price

Gaming is not a cheap hobby, but on the bright side, it's easy to find a quality Xbox One controller charging station for between $20 and $30. If you want to splurge a little, pricier models may recharge your controller more quickly and keep your controllers charged for longer.

FAQ

Q. How do I know when my Xbox One controller is fully charged?

A. Most Xbox One controller charging stations sport a handy LED indicator light that glows

green once your controller is ready for your next race, death match, or boss battle.

Q. Will the Xbox One controller charging station fit all my controllers?

A. Quality Xbox One controller charging stations should effortlessly connect to all official Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and Xbox Elite controllers.

Xbox controller charging stations we recommend

Best of the best: Fosmon Xbox One Dual Controller Charger

Our take: Fosmon knocked it out of the park with this Xbox One controller charging station's speedy charge time, user-friendly design, and good price for the value.

What we like: Charges two controllers at once. Helpful LED indicator light. Provides 30 to 33 hours of battery life per charge. Long-lasting batteries. Excellent value.

What we dislike: Securely docking controllers may seem a little finicky at first.

Best bang for your buck: GameSir Xbox One Dual Charging Station

Our take: The GameSir quickly and reliably recharges your Xbox One controllers, and the ability to buy a charging station that matches your controller color is a nice perk.

What we like: Able to charge two controllers at once. Available in black and white. Handy LED indicator lights. Affordable. Provides 10 to 12 hours of battery life per charge.

What we dislike: The one thing holding it back is its short power cable.

Choice 3: PowerA Charging Station

Our take: PowerA's controller charging device is reliable, looks great next to your Xbox One console, and recharges your controllers in a little over two hours.

What we like: Charges up to two controllers at once. Available in black and white. Helpful LED indicator light. Officially licensed. Controllers securely fit in the charger.

What we dislike: Its otherwise bright LED indicator light isn't easy to see at certain angles.

