Whether you have an injury, or you need to protect your wrists during high-impact activity, wrist braces can give you the support you need. You'll find different wrist braces for varying purposes, so it's important to know which is right for you.

This guide will help you find the best wrist brace to meet your needs, plus we've included our top recommendations. Our favorite is the Mueller Green Fitted Wrist Brace, which is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable to wear for extended periods.

Considerations when choosing wrist braces

Type of wrist brace

First off, you'll need to figure out which kind of wrist brace is right for you. We've listed the most common options below.

RSI wrist braces: If you suffer from repetitive strain injury (RSI), these wrist braces hold your wrist in a comfortable position that helps avoid further strain on the ligament.

Cock-up wrist braces: These completely immobilize the wrist and can be used to treat severe sprains and ligament injuries and for fracture healing after cast removal. It can be difficult to use your arm as normal using these wrist braces, so only use when necessary.

Sports wrist braces: If you want wrist support while maintaining flexibility and a good range of motion, choose a sports wrist brace.

Overnight wrist braces: Ideal for anyone who needs wrist support overnight, these braces combine rigid support with comfort and breathability so that they won't interfere with sleep.

Size

Wrist braces aren't one-size-fits-all, so you'll need to choose the correct size to fit your wrist. Too small a wrist brace will be uncomfortable, whereas too large a wrist brace won't provide adequate support and compression. A reputable manufacturer should have a size chart to help you find the right fit for you. We'd highly recommend taking measurements to ensure a proper fit.

Features

Compression

In addition to supporting and/or immobilizing your wrist, all wrist braces offer some amount of compression. Because it reduces swelling, compression can speed up healing time for sprains and strains and even improve the symptoms of RSI.

Padding

Although a well-padded brace increases comfort and support, it can also make your wrist feel hot inside the brace. We'd recommend finding a happy medium between cool and comfortable.

Splint

Many wrist braces contain splints to offer support, prevent excessive movement, and force you to hold your wrist in a beneficial position. If you require even more rigid support, you can find wrist braces with two splits, one on the top of your wrist and one on the bottom of your wrist.

Antimicrobial protection

Wrist braces that have built-in antimicrobial protection help curb the buildup of bacteria and can stop your brace from smelling bad.

Price

Most wrist braces cost between $10 and $50, though some high-end options can cost as much as $100.

FAQ

Q. What are wrist braces useful for?

A. Wrist braces are most commonly used to help treat RSI, such as carpal tunnel syndrome, or for strains and sprains of the wrist. They can also be used for minor fractures or more serious fractures if you still need support after your cast has been removed. Flexible, lightweight wrist braces can be useful for support while playing certain sports, such as tennis or volleyball, that put a lot of pressure on the wrists.

Q. Can I wear a wrist brace on either wrist?

A. The majority of wrist braces are either left-handed or right-handed. They're most often sold separately but are occasionally sold in pairs. Less common are reversible wrist braces that can be worn on either wrist.

Wrist braces we recommend

Best of the best: Mueller's Green Fitted Wrist Brace

Our take: This durable wrist brace is made from eco-friendly recycled or non-petroleum based materials.

What we like: Offers plenty of support and padding while maintaining breathability. Durable construction. Doesn't limit finger movement.

What we dislike: Some users feel thumb support is restrictive.

Best bang for your buck: BraceUP's Wrist Support Brace

Our take: The two-splint design offers rigid support at an affordable price.

What we like: Comfortable palm cushioning. Extreme support is good for injuries or RSI. Antimicrobial protection limits bacteria growth and odor.

What we dislike: Runs slightly small, so if you're on the larger end of a small/medium, you should size up.

Choice 3: ComfyBrace's Night Wrist Sleep Support Brace

Our take: If you need wrist support while you sleep, this is the option for you. It's comfortable enough that it won't interfere with sleep.

What we like: Features a splint for support, plus plenty of comfortable cushioning. Longer than average length helps prevent nighttime movement. Can fit either hand.

What we dislike: Some issues with durability over time.

