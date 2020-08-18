The best wrinkle filler of 2020

Most of us want to look a little younger, but facelifts and botox are drastic -- and pricey. Wrinkle fillers don't offer the same results as a procedure you get at a doctor's office, but they can help minimize the signs of aging in an instant and save you a pretty penny.

A wrinkle filler is a treatment that's applied to clean, bare skin and instantly (but temporarily) smooths the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

To make sure you're up to date on the latest wrinkle fillers, we've taken a fresh look at product developments and included a new wrinkle filler for your consideration, as well as two long-standing favorites we still love.

Best wrinkle fillers of 2020

1. Olay's Regenerist Instant-Fix Wrinkle and Pore Vanisher: A high-performing instant filler for fine lines, wrinkles, and pores that offers a smooth, matte finish. This is a newcomer to our short list, but it has many devoted fans.

2. RoC's Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Filler: A cult favorite daily wrinkle-filling treatment. It's been a favorite of ours for years.

3. Andalou Naturals' Deep Wrinkle Dermal Filler: A budget-friendly, natural instant wrinkle filler not tested on animals. This is another returning favorite.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a wrinkle filler

Before you start shopping for a wrinkle filler, you need to understand the results you can expect. Most formulas provide instant results, tightening and smoothing skin's texture when you apply them. Be aware that some formulas may take up to 30 minutes to fully dry. Once the filler is dry, you can finish with the rest of your skincare routine and even apply makeup over it.

Some wrinkle fillers also offer long-term benefits. They feature ingredients that help smooth fine lines and wrinkles by exfoliating the skin or boosting collagen production. Read the label a little more carefully if you want a product that offers long-term results to be sure it has effective active ingredients.

When it comes to ingredients, nearly all formulas contain some type of silicone. Silicones can fill in fine lines, wrinkles, pores, and any other texture issues you might have and create a perfect canvas for makeup. If you're sensitive to silicones, you can find some silicone-free wrinkle fillers. Hyaluronic acid is often in wrinkle fillers because it attracts moisture to the skin and helps it look plumper. Other anti-aging ingredients commonly found in wrinkle fillers include peptides, vitamin C, retinol, and stem cells. Many formulas also contain SPF, which protects your skin from future sun damage that might cause fine lines and wrinkles.

For convenience, it's best to choose a wrinkle filler that dries quickly, so you can move on with your skincare routine; a formula that takes 10 minutes or less is your best bet. Consider whether you want a clear wrinkle filler or a tinted formula. A tinted filler can save you time since it evens out your skin tone while filling in fine lines, eliminating the need for a concealer or foundation. If you're sensitive to fragrance, look for a fragrance-free formula to avoid any possible irritation.

You can pay between $14 and $98 for a wrinkle filler. Silicone-based fillers that offer instant but temporary results go for $14 to $25, while those that provide immediate and long-term benefits cost between $25 and $50. Formulas with high-quality anti-aging ingredients like retinol generally range from $50 to $98.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to apply a wrinkle filler?

A. Apply a wrinkle filler with your fingers, using a gentle tapping motion to make sure the product really fills in your fine lines and wrinkles.

Q. What type of skin is a wrinkle filler best for?

A. Dry skin is usually more prone to fine lines and wrinkles, so fillers typically contain plenty of hydrating ingredients. This doesn't mean you can't use a filler if you have oily skin, just stick to a silicone-heavy formula.

In-depth reviews for best wrinkle fillers

Best of the best: Olay's Regenerist Instant Fix Wrinkle & Pore Vanisher

What we like: Provides instant results. Contains light-diffusing particles that help blur fine lines and wrinkles. Pointed tip lets you apply the product right where you want it.

What we dislike: Makeup doesn't always apply well over it.

Best bang for your buck: RoC's Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Filler

What we like: Instantly softens the appearance of fine lines. Works extremely well under makeup. Helps hydrate the skin.

What we dislike: Isn't as effective for deeper wrinkles.

Choice 3: Andalou Naturals' Deep Wrinkle Dermal Filler

What we like: Contains fruit stem cells to plump the skin. Has long-term benefits for wrinkles. Doesn't contain any fragrance.

What we dislike: Doesn't provide the same results for all users.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.