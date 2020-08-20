The best Worx weed eater

Weeds are a persistent and almost inevitable part of any lawn, which is why those who want to keep their yard looking and feeling healthy need an effective weed eater.

Worx, one of the leaders in lawn care tools, offers a line of lightweight, electric weed eaters for those trimming back weeds or grass on small or medium sized lawns. Worx weed eaters, also referred to as string trimmers, require little maintenance, and are easy to start, use, and store.

Still, they are quite variable, with options for size, power capacity and power source. Our guide will provide all the important information and highlight our potent best pick, the Worx 56-Volt Cordless String Trimmer, so that you can find the right Worx weed eater for the job.

Considerations when choosing Worx weed eaters

Corded vs. cordless

Worx weed eaters are made in two types:

Corded: These options are typically cheaper because they come with the inconvenience of a cord. You'll need an extension cord on top of that, and thus, the tool has a limited range. However, since they don't run on batteries, you won't have to deal with charging up or running out of juice. Typically, corded weed eaters possess anywhere from four to six amps of power.

Cordless: Battery-powered string trimmers allow users to more easily maneuver around their yard. Worx offers a variety of battery voltages -- 20, 40, or 56 -- and these batteries may be used on other Worx tools as well, provided they require the same voltage. Batteries do, however, require proper maintenance and come at a higher cost.

String feed

The plastic string or line that cuts through weeds and grass wears down and regularly needs to be fed through the machine. These can be done a couple of ways:

Bump: The manual method requires the user to stop working and essentially bump or tap the head of the tool on the ground to feed the string. This does allow more control over how much feed is being used, however.

Automatic: Conversely, an automatic feed will keep string available during use, preventing you from having to stop while you're working.

Cutting swatch

The area a weed eater can reach may vary from 10 to 15 inches. The cutting swath not only determines how efficient the work will be, but the degree of difficulty, too, as larger swaths will have more power to tackle tougher jobs. However, larger options may not be as precise, and they will come with added weight.

Features

Multifunction

Most Worx string trimmers double as edgers; string trimmers cut horizontally to maintain boundaries while edgers cut vertically to create those boundaries. While the edging function using a string spool isn't as powerful as edgers made with a blade, it still can help serve homeowners who are tackling lighter jobs.

Adjustments

Most Worx weed eaters allow for some adjustments to the handle or shaft to allow for easier operation. For taller users, a telescopic shaft will prevent having to bend or arch the back. Some models also allow the head to be tilted at an angle, which can provide more precision, or design, to your cuts.

Price

Most Worx weed eaters cost between $75 and $150. The price is dependent on how much power the tool possesses, and whether or not a charger and battery are included.

FAQ

Q. How do I maintain my Worx weed eater?

A. After use and once the machine is turned off, remove any grass or soil that's caught in the head. If it hardens over time, it can be difficult to remove and cause damage. Store the trimmer in a cool, dry place when not in use, and in the off-season, keep it away from extreme temperatures and moisture.

Q. How do I take care of a Worx battery?

A. Avoid using a battery unless it's fully charged, and once you start to notice power dropping, stop working and recharge it. This may take several hours. While it's okay to leave the battery on the charger when at full capacity, be sure to remove it during the off-season when it won't be used for long periods. Don't use a battery if its temperature is high; wait until it cools.

Worx weed eaters we recommend

Best of the best: Worx 56-Volt Cordless String Trimmer

Our take: A quality weed eater and edger with a powerful battery that can handle tough tasks.

What we like: String trimmer comes with a 56-volt battery; toggle power usage when the job gets hard. Head pivots to double as an edger.

What we dislike: One of the heaviest, priciest options.

Best bang for your buck: Worx 15-Inch Corded Electric String Trimmer

Our take: Powerful, adjustable corded trimmer with a large cutting swath.

What we like: Features auto-feed, 15-inch cutting swatch, and 5.5 amps of power. Shaft adjusts to the comfort of the user. Low price.

What we dislike: Corded design limits coverage.

Choice 3: Worx 20-Volt PowerShare String Trimmer

Our take: Trimmer and edger that comes with a pair of 20-volt batteries for convenient, regular usage.

What we like: Solid value for trimmer, edger, charger, and two batteries. Wheels help guide users for precise cuts.

What we dislike: Batteries are more useful if you have other Worx tools.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.