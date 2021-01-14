The best Worx edger

When you need to create boundaries around gardens or along sidewalks, an edger can be a handy tool to have at home. They allow you to complete the grooming of your lawn easily, so you have more time for other tasks.

One of the top brand names in edgers is Worx. This innovative company makes a wide range of power tools and lawn and garden tools to tackle just about any task.

Our favorite edger model is the Worx PowerShare Garden Combo Kit, which delivers multiple lawn care power tools that can share the same type of battery in a single kit for convenience.

Considerations when choosing Worx edgers

Electric vs. gas

Among its lawn and garden power tools, including edgers, Worx only makes electric-powered units. You will not find gas-powered tools from Worx.

Electric power tools work nicely for smaller jobs around the yard. When using Worx outdoor power edgers, you can select between corded and cordless models.

Corded vs. cordless

A corded Worx edger runs from an extension cord, and you must plug it into a wall outlet.

Extension cord manufacturers don’t recommend using a power tool with one or more extension cords over a distance of more than 100 feet, so there are limitations where you can use the corded Worx edger.

A cordless Worx edger runs from a rechargeable battery, similar to what you may use with a cordless drill. With a battery, you don’t receive quite the same level of edging power that you have with a corded model. However, the battery gives you freedom in where you can use the tool, as you don’t need to be near a wall outlet.

Worx offers 20-, 40-, and 56-volt batteries. Higher voltage batteries run longer between charges. After two to three years, the Worx battery won’t be able to hold a charge, meaning it will need to be replaced.

Features

Blade edger vs. string edger

Having a blade in the edging tool allows it to break up firm soils easier than other types of edgers. This style requires extra cleaning versus a string edger.

A nylon stringer edger can handle light jobs where you’re primarily looking to trim grass along a flower bed or sidewalk and remove soft soils. With a string edger, you adjust the horizontal orientation of the string spool to a vertical orientation for edging.

Trenching

Some Worx blade edgers can work as trenchers, meaning they dig a small trench as they work. This can be helpful for burying a thin wire for an invisible dog fence, for example.

Adjustable shaft length

Some Worx edgers allow you to adjust the length of the shaft, making it more comfortable for people of differing heights to use. If you find yourself bending over to use the edger, lengthen the shaft so you can stand upright.

Price

For simple cordless Worx edgers that ship with a battery or for corded edgers, expect to pay $50 to $100. Worx edgers that ship with additional tools in a kit may cost $100 to $250.

FAQ

Q. How difficult is it to maintain a Worx edger?

A. These units run well without much work on your part. Just clean the head and the other parts after each use, and it should be ready to go the next time.

Q. Will any battery work on the Worx edger?

A. No, as it has to be a rechargeable battery that fits the edger and that has the right voltage. Many Worx cordless power tools can share the same battery, but a non-Worx branded battery may not work.

Worx edgers we recommend

Best of the best: Worx PowerShare Garden Combo Kit

Our take: When you need an edger along with a few other power lawn tools, this is an impressive kit, shipping with everything you need.

What we like: Includes two batteries and a charger for a good value. Can be used as an edger, hedge trimmer, and blower. Lightweight and requires very little maintenance.

What we dislike: If you don’t need all three power tools in this set, you’re better served looking at a different model.

Best bang for your buck: Worx WG154 20-Volt Cordless String Trimmer

Our take: Converts quickly between an edger and a trimmer, giving you a good value in a single tool.

What we like: Ships with a battery and a charger, so it’s ready to use as soon as you take it out of the box. Has a low price.

What we dislike: Not made for difficult jobs, as it doesn’t have enough power.

Choice 3: Worx WG896 Corded Lawn Edger/Trencher

Our take: Reasonably priced edger that also can handle small trenching jobs.

What we like: Uses a 12-amp motor to deliver plenty of power to handle most jobs you have around the yard.

What we dislike: Its handle is not the most comfortable to use. Requires a power cord, which limits where you can use it.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.