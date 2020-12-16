The best workout app

Do you need a little help — or motivation — with your fitness goals? If so, it’s time to download a workout app.

Workout apps guide users toward productive workouts with more gains. Some are designed to help you establish better workout routines, whereas others are more focused on specific goals like endurance training, strength building, or weight loss. For users who prefer an integrated approach, there are a few workout apps that help manage fitness and nutrition goals.

With so many workout apps available, it can feel overwhelming to choose the right one. We’ve put together this shopping guide to simplify your choice. We’re sharing a few of our favorite apps at the end of the article, including our top choice, Caliber Workout App. It pairs users with a personal coach who develops workout and nutrition programs tailored to your fitness goals.

Considerations when choosing workout apps

Accessibility

Unlike gyms and fitness studios, workout apps are accessible and available 24/7. No matter how busy your work, school, or home schedules are, it’s easy to either view a tutorial or dive into a live-streamed class.

Best of all, workout apps make it easy to find content with durations that suit your schedule. Whether you only have time for a five-minute stretching routine or an hour to dedicate to cardio, you’ll have several options with workout apps.

Approach

Workout apps generally fall into two categories: fitness apps, and integrated fitness and nutrition apps.

Fitness apps are ideal for users who only need help when it comes to the physical side of fitness, such as training, technique, and form. They’re most successful among individuals who are already on track with sustainable nutritional goals.

Integrated apps, on the other hand, consider nutrition to maximize fitness goals. Some apps in this category also take a psychological approach to improve self-image and develop a positive relationship with food.

App compatibility

Workout apps are now accessible through smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. A few apps are even compatible with smart exercise equipment, like indoor bikes or rowing machines.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that some apps aren’t compatible with older devices or some types of operating systems (OS). For that reason, double-check the app’s requirements before you finalize your purchase to avoid buyer’s remorse.

Features

Fitness tutorials

Fitness tutorials consist of individual modules that walk users through a type of exercise or circuit training. Weight-training tutorials, for example, help users improve their form. They also aid in building muscle by changing reps and weight based on goals and progress.

Streaming classes

Streamed classes are ideal for individuals seeking a studio-quality workout or a group fitness atmosphere. Yoga, dance fitness, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), and spin remain the most popular classes. Many workout apps offer live classes, while others have pre-recorded classes that can be accessed 24/7.

One-on-one virtual training

Premium workout apps offer one-on-one virtual training in which users are paired with personal trainers or fitness coaches. These are ideal for users who prefer hands-on training with guidance or motivation. Certain apps let you work with the same trainer every session.

One-on-one nutritional support

Other premium workout apps offer one-on-one nutritional support in the form of counselling or meal-prep guidance. These workout apps often employ nutritionists or registered dieticians (RD). They’re ideal for those with weight-loss or weight-gain goals because nutritional plans are typically tailored with macros or caloric intake.

Price

Entry-level workout apps with basic or limited features cost between $9 and $25 per month. Midrange options with more in-depth tutorials or access to classes run between $10 and $60 per month. Some apps that offer personalized training can run as much as $50 to $100 per month.

FAQ

Q. What is the best type of device to stream workout app content?

A. Smartphones and tablets are convenient if you’re pressed for space. Ideally, a smart TV is the best option because it offers a large display and louder speakers, to boot.

Q. Can I sync other apps to my workout app?

A. Integration is common, especially with popular food-tracking apps and fitness trackers. However, it’s not a standard feature with workout apps, so if that’s one that is essential, make sure you read integration and compatibility specs carefully.

Workout apps we recommend

Best of the best: Caliber Workout App

Our take: Ideal for fitness enthusiasts, the app pairs users with a personal coach to get stronger and leaner.

What we like: Goals are science-based and realistic when it comes to eating and training. Dashboard is very user-friendly. It’s a subscription-based plan with a reasonable price.

What we dislike: It might not be ideal for casual users or those who prefer self-paced training.

Best bang for your buck: Openfit Workout App

Our take: A highly interactive app that streams world-class workouts and designs results-driven meal plans.

What we like: Users participate in live classes and can work one-on-one with trainers. Engaging access to the Openfit community. An affordable option that costs less than most gym memberships.

What we dislike: Some compatibility issues, and the app has occasional quirks.

Choice 3: Noom Workout App

Our take: Geared toward developing new nutritional habits and plans to maximize weight loss.

What we like: Psychology-based approach guides users to healthier, more realistic mindsets. Nutritional goals are developed with assistance from dietary professionals. Very supportive.

What we dislike: Not ideal if gaining muscle mass is your main goal.

