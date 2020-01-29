The best work knee pad

Does your career or hobby involve kneeling on various surfaces? Direct contact between your knees and cement, pavement, or tough surfaces can result in pain and potential injuries. Invest in a pair of work knee pads, and you'll wish you bought them sooner.

Work knee pads have a hard shell and inner padding to provide a winning combination of protection and cushioning. Most styles fasten with a flexible strap or Velcro system, so they're designed to flex with natural movement. Different types of work call for different designs and materials, so finding the right style of work knee pads is crucial for maximum comfort and protection.

Protection at work is of the utmost importance, so take a look at our buying guide on work knee pads. Our favorite pair, the NoCry Professional Knee Pads, feature a crisscross strap design that keeps them in place all day long.

Considerations when choosing work knee pads

Choosing the right knee pads for the job

Flooring and carpentry

Some carpenters prefer leather-covered work knee pads for their flexibility and tough-wear qualities. They're especially helpful if you need to slide or scoot across the floor, especially during carpet installation.

Roofing and hardscaping

Those who do roofing or hardscaping have direct contact with shingles, bricks, and pavement. It's no surprise their work knee pads should have a hard outer shell or plate. This prevents the knee from touching jagged surfaces and provides better shock absorption.

Landscaping

Professional landscapers often choose work knee pads with hard plates, especially if they're working on soil mixed with pebbles, rocks, or roots. Casual gardeners, on the other hand, usually work on grass and soft soil. Soft-shelled, flexible knee pads usually do the trick for them.

Commercial and residential services

HVAC technicians, plumbers, painters, and mechanics often use work knee pads. Because they spend time crawling or kneeling in uncarpeted areas, they tend to prefer styles with harder plates. For those who use a leaning pad, however, softer, flexible work knee pads can be used, since they're a secondary form of protection.

Features

Padding and cushioning

This layer has direct contact with the knee, so it's the softest part of the entire pad. More often than not, it's made from gel, memory foam, or densely-packed polyester. Gel cushioning and high-quality memory foam are premium materials found in more expensive options.

Wrap

Work knee pads are covered in materials that are both durable and flexible, like neoprene, latex, or spandex. Some styles also feature mesh panels to promote airflow around the pad. Certain work knee pads also have materials that aren't flexible, namely woven ones like Oxford, to help the pads retain their shape in specific areas.

Fasteners

Hook-and-loop Velcro straps are the most popular fastening styles for work knee pads. Straps are usually made from elastic or nylon webbing. The majority of work knee pads have two straps, whereas others include as many as four to provide a customizable fit.

Price

Work knee pads with modest cushioning and coverage cost around $20. For those with gel cushioning and protection that extends to the lower thigh, expect to spend closer to $30. If you need more involved articulation features or a speciality pair, expect to spend $40 to $80.

FAQ

Q. Can I use work knee pads for skateboarding or other extreme outdoor sports?

A. For all intents and purposes, you could, but they're not ideal. While they look similar to skateboarding pads, they don't offer protection and cushioning in the same areas. Work knee pads may also slide down pants while you're riding, which is a safety hazard.

Q. The elastic straps on my work knee pads feel overstretched. Is this common?

A. Yes. After extended periods of wear, especially when elastic is stretched to be taut, the tiny bands degrade or snap. As a result, you'll probably notice puckering or slack around certain parts of the strap, namely in high-friction areas in the hook-and-loop system.

Work knee pads we recommend

Best of the best: NoCry's Professional Knee Pads

Our take: Total cushioning with EVA foam padding and an inner gel layer.

What we like: Double straps with quick-release detail. Polyester mesh is breathable.

What we dislike: Elastic can bunch up if they slide right behind your knee.

Best bang for your buck: Minor Miracle Home Solutions' Premium Knee Pads

Our take: Made to last and even comes with a five-year guarantee.

What we like: Exaggerated curve at the top of the knee for superior protection. Straps are easy to adjust.

What we dislike: Straps must be adjusted for a tighter fit, otherwise they may slide down pants.

Choice 3: DeWALT's Professional Knee Pads

Our take: Triple-layer design with neoprene, gel, and EVA foam. Reputable knee pads from a recognized brand.

What we like: Neoprene layer is popular among roofers for eliminating slipping. Clips hold pads in place.

What we dislike: Almost twice as expensive as some work knee pads but worth the investment.

