The best wooden toy

With a wooden toy, there's no technology to hamper the imagination or overstimulate the mind and senses. In fact, part of the appeal of many wooden toys is that the magic is created solely by the individual. In the right hands, a random pile of wooden shapes can be transformed into anything at all.

When a child plays with a wooden toy, they don't just watch, they do. Our favorite wooden toy, KidKraft's Majestic Mansion Dollhouse, for example, is a versatile wooden playset that fully immerses a child in a world of their creation. For more information on this and other top-quality wooden toys, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing wooden toys

Age-appropriate

As with any toy, when considering one made of wood, it must be age-appropriate and safe for the child. No smaller pieces for younger children, no toxic paints or glues, and the complexity level needs to be appropriate as well.

Type of wood

While wooden toys have a reputation for being durable items that last a lifetime, that's only true if it's manufactured from quality wood. The best woods for toys are hardwoods such as poplar, birch, beech, maple, oak, and walnut. These types of woods don't chip or splinter as easily as softer woods.

Types of wooden toys

Wooden toys come in all shapes, sizes, and themes. To purchase something that engages your child, pick something they like. To help you out, we've broken down the many types of wooden toys into just 6 broad categories to make it easier for you to find one for your child.

Baby toys: Any toy that's safe for babies and toddlers fits in this category. These toys are typically designed to help with your child's development in a number of ways.

Puzzles: Puzzles include any wooden toy that requires solving. These can be simple or complex puzzles. They help develop problem-solving skills and, in many instances, shape recognition skills.

Vehicles and figures: Whether it's a somewhat realistic looking train or a fanciful elephant on wheels, the wooden toys in this category promote imaginative play.

Blocks: Creating something out of a pile of random shapes is an excellent way to help foster your child's creativity.

Playsets: A life-size playset (for a child, at least) such as a kitchen, a grocery store, or a workbench is the perfect way to gently slip real-life skills into play time.

Games: Games are beneficial to individuals of all ages. They help develop social skills and teach the importance of following rules.

Price

The most basic wooden toys such as a puzzle or a top can be purchased for under $10. From $20 to $50, you can find engaging options like train sets, musical instruments, and games. Between $100 and $200, you can purchase impressive, fully immersive toys such as large dollhouses, pretend tool benches, and kitchen sets.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of wooden toys?

A. Wooden toys are a great choice for individuals who are concerned about the environment. They encourage creative play and help develop imagination. Also, if it's properly cared for, a well-built wooden toy can last for generations.

Q. How do I clean a wooden toy?

A. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations for cleaning. If those recommendations aren't available, use a mild, non-toxic, or natural cleaning solution such as white vinegar diluted with water. Using a dampened cloth, wipe down the toy with the solution. Allow the toy to air dry, but be aware of prolonged exposure to the sun, as it can damage the wood.

Wooden toys we recommend

Best of the best: KidKraft's Majestic Mansion Dollhouse

Our take: A massive eight-room dollhouse roughly 4.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide.

What we like: This wooden playset has more than 30 pieces of furniture, accommodates dolls up to 12 inches tall, and features a working elevator that can be moved up and down by the child.

What we dislike: The assembly can take several hours to complete, but for some, that only enhances the toy's appeal.

Best bang for your buck: Manhattan Toy's Skwish Classic Rattle and Teether

Our take: A wondrous wooden and elastic toy ingeniously constructed to allow it to rattle and flatten, yet it always springs back to its original shape.

What we like: This toy is designed to promote clutching motor skills. It's manufactured using splinter- and chip-resistant rubberwood and painted with water-based non-toxic paint.

What we dislike: While this is an award-winning toy with no recall notices, some parents aren't comfortable allowing their infant to play with it.

Choice 3: Melissa & Doug's Standard Unit Wood Building Blocks with Wood Storage Tray

Our take: A box of 60 wooden blocks filled with a wide assortment of shapes and sizes for building imaginative structures.

What we like: This set is designed to encourage creativity, introduce early math concepts, and help develop hand-eye coordination. The natural color hardwood blocks are sanded smooth for safe play for children aged 3 to 8.

What we dislike: Some of the blocks are not of uniform size. In rare instances, this could cause frustration, but for most structures it's not a huge issue.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.