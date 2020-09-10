The best wooden sunglass

Stylish and biodegradable, wooden sunglasses are a responsible purchasing choice for environmentally conscious consumers, and they look great on. It's hard to go wrong when picking a pair, but it's still wise to consider your purchase carefully so you end up with sunglasses you love.

This guide contains all the information you need to find your perfect shades. At the end, we've included a few reviews of our favorites, such as the attractive Cloudfield Wooden Sunglasses, which are our number one choice.

Considerations when choosing wooden sunglasses

Wood content

Some wooden sunglasses are made entirely from wood (excluding the lenses, of course), whereas others are made from a blend of wood and other materials. This usually means that the arms are wooden while the frames (around the lenses) are made from either metal or plastic. If you choose a pair of wooden sunglasses that aren't made entirely from wood, metal is the better frame option from an environmental perspective, since it's at least a natural material that will degrade over time.

Wood types

Wooden sunglasses can be made from a wide range of woods. One of the most popular choices is bamboo, which isn't technically a wood, but rather a grass that grows thick and woody. Bamboo is a great choice in terms of sustainability, because it's extremely plentiful and grows at tremendous speed. Ebony is another popular wood due to its strength and attractive dark hue, while zebrawood is prized for being lightweight with an interesting striped grain.

Frame shape

When you shop for wooden sunglasses, you may notice the wayfarer shape is one of the most popular options. This is in part because it's a classic style, but also because the simple shape is easy to make from wood. If you shop around a little, you'll find some other choices of frame shapes, such as the classic aviator style, and round or rounded frames that give you a slightly softer look compared to squarer frame shapes. More complex frame shapes are likely to be made from wood and metal around the lenses with wooden arms.

Features

Polarized

Polarized lenses have undergone a process known as polarization. You don't need to know exactly how this works, just that it almost completely eradicates glare, which makes them especially good for driving, since they block glare reflecting from the road ahead.

Lens tints

In addition to standard black or grey, you can find wooden sunglasses with a range of colored lens tints. Some colored lenses are simply colored that way for aesthetic reasons, but others have particular properties. Green lenses, for example, provide optimum contrast in poor lighting.

Price

Most wooden sunglasses cost somewhere between $20 and $50, but options from designer brands can cost $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. Are wooden sunglasses eco-friendly?

A. Very few new products can claim to be entirely eco-friendly due to the energy used in manufacturing, but wooden sunglasses are at least more eco-friendly than plastic sunglasses. Of course, they contain some plastic in the lenses (unless you can find a pair with glass lenses) and some options feature plastic around the frames, but the more biodegradable materials used, the better.

Q. Are wooden sunglasses durable?

A. Wooden sunglasses have their benefits, but pure durability isn't one of them. Because they're made of relatively thin pieces of wood, they can snap if you sit on them or drop them. Of course, you could say the same for plastic sunglasses. If you're careful with them, they can last for years, so we recommend keeping them in a hard case when you're not wearing them.

Wooden sunglasses we recommend

Best of the best: Cloudfield's Wood Sunglasses

Our take: Lightweight, attractive sunglasses with frames made entirely of sustainable bamboo.

What we like: The nine-layer polarized lenses effectively protect eyes from UV rays. Handy carry case included. Stylish wayfarer frame shape. Range of lens tint options.

What we dislike: May run slightly small for those with larger faces.

Best bang for your buck: 4EST's Shades Bamboo Wood Sunglasses

Our take: Stylish bamboo shades available in black or brown. The engraving on the arms is a nice touch.

What we like: The anti-reflective polarized lenses are great for driving and UV protection. Includes a hard case, soft pouch, and cleaning cloth.

What we dislike: Very light and therefore not the most durable.

Choice 3: Tree Tribe's Bamboo Sunglasses

Our take: These gorgeous sunglasses come in light or dark wood with several tint options.

What we like: The quality polarized lenses have a scratch-resistant coating. Frames are carbonized for strength. UV400 protection.

What we dislike: Don't feel as solid as some buyers would like.

