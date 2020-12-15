The best wooden spoon

There may be no simpler utensil than the wooden spoon, but there’s a lot more to this kitchen staple than meets the eye. Wooden spoons have versatile uses for mixing, serving, and cooking. This natural material doesn’t get too hot when cooking, doesn’t scratch nonstick pots and pans, and doesn’t leach harmful chemicals like plastic utensils can.

If you’re looking to add a wooden spoon to your utensil drawer, read our buying guide. There are a lot of options to choose from, and we’ve selected our favorites at the end, including our top pick, OXO Good Grips Wooden Corner Spoon and Scraper, a comfortable-to-hold spoon with a straight edge to scrape your bowl or pan clean.

Considerations when choosing wooden spoons

Types of wooden spoons

Basic: When selecting a basic wooden spoon, consider whether you need a shallow or deep bowl. Shallow spoon bowls are better suited for cooking, when you need to take a quick taste or slurp of your recipe. Deeper spoon bowls are better for serving when you need to scoop up a portion of food.

Slotted: Slotted wooden spoons feature slotted openings or holes in the bowl so that liquids can drain through. These are designed for picking up meat, veggies, or other solid food without taking any liquid with it. Slotted spoons are useful for both serving and cooking.

Scraper: Wooden spoons typically have round edges, but some feature a flat or sharp edge to help you scrap food bits from the bottom or side of a pan, much like a spatula. These hybrid designs also have a bowl, and usually a rounded edge, so you can still use them as spoons.

Types of wood

Pine is the least expensive and least durable type of wood used. Pine wooden spoons can also give your food a “piney” taste at first, which dissipates over use.

Bamboo is an eco-friendly material due to its sustainability. Because it’s a renewable resource, bamboo spoons are affordable. They’re also a durable choice.

Hardwood like maple, beech, cherry, or olive makes for a higher-quality spoon. Because these woods are harder than pine, they last longer and are less likely to crack.

Features

Handle length

Handle length is something to keep in mind when buying a wooden spoon. Longer handles are better for cooking at high heats, like stir-frying, to keep your hand safe from burns. A long handle is also helpful for stirring or mixing in deep bowls.

Handle grip

Handle grip on wooden spoons can range from nonexistent to high-tech silicone soft grips. In the middle of that range are wooden handles with squared-off sides (versus round) that let you comfortably rest your thumb.

Price

Inexpensive wooden spoons often come in sets, which may include half a dozen spoons priced at $1 to $8 apiece. For high-quality hardwood spoons, expect to pay between $14 and $40 for a single spoon to a set of three.

FAQ

Q. How do I keep my wooden spoon from staining?

A. Because wood is porous, your wooden spoon can easily pick up stains and odors. To prevent this, hand wash wooden spoons immediately after use with soap and hot water. Wooden spoons are not dishwasher-safe. You should also avoid using them to mix raw eggs or meat because wood is more prone to harboring bacteria.

Q. Do I need to oil my wooden spoon?

A. If you’ve invested in a quality wooden spoon, we recommend keeping it in top condition by regularly rubbing mineral oil (be sure it’s food-grade) into the spoon. Allow the oil to absorb and dry before using the spoon.

Wooden spoons we recommend

Best of the best: OXO Good Grips Wooden Corner Spoon and Scraper

Our take: A hardwood spoon featuring a straight edge for your scraping needs.

What we like: Reputable brand name for quality and comfort. Handle is large and easy to hold. Natural oil finish. Won’t damage nonstick pans. Solid, one-piece construction of beechwood.

What we dislike: Wood starts to split after repeated use for some users.

Best bang for your buck: OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Wooden Spoon Set

Our take: A bargain three-spoon set from a top brand.

What we like: Trio of solid beechwood spoons in differing sizes. Large, comfortable handles also feature a hole at the end for hanging and storage. Good for stirring.

What we dislike: Rough finish dries out easily, so we recommend regular rubbings with mineral oil.

Choice 3: Eddingtons Italian Olive Wood Cooking Spoon

Our take: An elegant, handmade olive wood spoon that’s versatile in the kitchen.

What we like: Impressive craftsmanship. Lightweight but durable. Good size for both cooking and serving. Can be displayed when not in use.

What we dislike: May chip with use. Needs to be oiled to keep from drying out.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.