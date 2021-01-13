The best wood hanger

If you’ve spent a pretty penny on clothes, chances are you’ve also invested in taking good care of them. To make sure your garments look their best at all times, invest in a set of wood hangers.

Unlike plastic or wire hangers, wood hangers are far more successful at maintaining a garment’s shape. Given their durability, they’re considered the best option for holding heavier pieces like suits and gowns. Best of all, wood hangers are an investment that withstands the test of time. According to many consumers, wood hangers last for the better part of a decade, if not longer.

If you’re a style-conscious consumer ready to upgrade to wood hangers, take a look at this buying guide. We’re covering everything you need to know about your savvy investment, plus we’re sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, JS Hanger Multifunctional Wooden Suit Hangers, is a high-end set with an attractive walnut finish that exudes luxury and style.

Considerations when choosing wood hangers

Benefits

Durability is one of the top reasons consumers invest in wood hangers. They’re less prone to buckling or snapping under pressure, especially when holding heavier garments. Wood hangers also last for years, whereas plastic and wire ones may need to be replaced regularly. In terms of aesthetics, wood hangers simply have better curb appeal than their synthetic counterparts.

Shape and contour

The contour of a wood hanger impacts how well it maintains the shape of a garment. Those with steeper angles, for example, are better for suits and collared shirts. Wood hangers with more of a curve, however, are ideal for certain types of blouses and knit tops.

Width

Wood hangers vary in width considerably, and it’s recommended to choose a set whose width matches the width of your blazers, shirts, and tops. Hangers that are too wide will overstretch the garment, while those that are too narrow will create unsightly peaks around the shoulder area.

Material

Wood hangers are made with a variety of hardwood. While lotus and pine are the most common, not to mention most affordable, they’re not as durable as other options. High-quality wood hangers are made with more durable wood like walnut, birch, or maple.

Features

Pant crossbar

The pant crossbar, often referred to as the dowel, is the rod that connects one arm of the hanger to the other. It’s typically used to drape pants and jeans, though it’s often used to hang longer garments or scarves. To prevent these pieces from sliding off, many pant crossbars are covered with vinyl or other non-slip materials.

Strap notches

The vast majority of wood hangers are equipped with dual strap notches. These hang garments with thin straps like dresses and camisoles. They’re also helpful at hanging other sleeveless garments since the notch helps prevent them from sliding off the arms.

Clamps and clips

Some wooden hangers feature metal clamps or clips that hold pants or skirts. The clamps often have soft coverings of rubber or vinyl. Not only does this detail minimize unsightly indentations, it’s also effective at preventing the pants or skirts from slipping between the clamps.

Price

The average set of wood hangers cost approximately $20 for a set of 20, though better-made designs with notches or non-slip dowels cost closer to $30 per set. High-quality hangers on par with those seen in bespoke retailers can cost as much as $35 to $50 per set.

FAQ

Q. What does it mean if a wood hanger has a swivel hook?

A. A swivel hook is ideal if you’d like to view your clothing without actually removing it from your wardrobe. Instead, the swivel hook allows you to simply turn it 90 degrees to view it. If it’s not the piece you’re looking for, it’s easy to rotate the hanger back into place.

Q. Does it matter how thick wood hangers are?

A. If durability is a top concern, or if you’re hanging heavy garments, it’s best to choose thicker hangers. On the other hand, if you’d like to maximize your closet space, choosing thinner wood hangers means you’ll be able to fit more hangers on the rod.

Wood hangers we recommend

Best of the best: JS Hanger Multifunctional Wooden Suit Hangers

Our take: A versatile and well-made design that will last a lifetime. Popular among professionals.

What we like: Ultra-smooth, glossy finish that allows garments to slip off without causing any damage. Features dual notches to hold strappy tops or dresses and a non-slip dowel to secure pants and jeans.

What we dislike: Given the quality, they’re quite a bit more expensive than other options.

Best bang for your buck: Utopia Home Premium Wooden Hangers

Our take: An affordable set of 20 hangers that don’t compromise on quality or versatility.

What we like: Equipped with dual notches and a 360-degree rotating hook. Strong enough to hang heavier pieces like bulky winter coats, suites, and beaded gowns. Lighter finish makes them easy to spot in closets.

What we dislike: A few reports that some hangers arrived with rough, unsanded edges.

Choice 3: Zober Lotus Wooden Hangers

Our take: A uniquely contoured wood hanger that maintains garment shape.

What we like: Contoured shoulders eliminate unsightly bumps in clothing. Dowel is wrapped in vinyl to prevent pants and jeans from slipping off. Lacquered finish is smooth and splinter-free, which means no snags on delicate garments.

What we dislike: Occasional reports of loose components.

