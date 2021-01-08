The best wood glue

Wood glues have become tremendously versatile. You can permanently bond wood to wood, or just about any other material you can think of. The only problem with having so many wood glues to choose from is knowing which will do the job best.

Our concise report compares each type so you have the answers you need. We’ve also made a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite product, the Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue, is claimed to be the number-one choice among woodworking pros. With its terrific strength and flexible application, it’s easy to see why.

Considerations when choosing wood glues

Early wood glues were made from the collagens contained in animal hide. As a way to join pieces of wood it is still hard to beat, but it’s difficult to work with. As a result its use is largely restricted to furniture restorers and instrument makers.

The most popular wood glues for everyday use are PVA (white wood glue) and aliphatic resin (usually yellow). PVA is great for card stock and paper as well, so it makes a good all-round craft glue. However, it won’t take stain or paint so any that squeezes out while joints are clamped up can leave a pale, noticeable mark. Aliphatic resin overcomes this problem — it can either be sanded back once dry, painted over, or stained. It can also be waterproof, so suitable for outdoor use. PVA is not. Both are water-based, non-toxic and normally have no unpleasant smell.

Polyurethane wood glue is more versatile and can bond wood and other materials. Its strength makes it good when joining end grain — something that PVA and aliphatic glues aren’t especially good at. It dries very hard so excess can be chiseled off or sanded back. It’s also waterproof and can be painted or stained. Its drawbacks are that it’s solvent-based, toxic, and gives off dangerous fumes so you need to work in a well-ventilated area. Many also foam up, which has good and bad sides. The good is that it can fill gaps in woodwork that doesn’t fit especially well. The bad is that it can force joints apart if they aren’t clamped properly. Polyurethane wood glues are undoubtedly very efficient — if you can put up with the negatives.

Epoxy (two-part) glues and cyanoacrylates (super glues) aren’t really wood glues as such, but if you’re trying to bond unusual materials and nothing else works, they’re worth a try. Epoxy is good if you need to fill a hole for re-drilling and screwing. If you’re going to try a cyanoacrylate, get the gel kind. Others are too thin and will just be soaked up by the wood grain.

Price

You can often find very cheap PVA wood glue in hardware and discount stores, but they can contain fillers that bulk out the quantity and do nothing to improve bonding. We would always suggest choosing a recognized brand. With prices starting at $10 a quart, they are still great value. Polyurethane-based wood glues come at around twice the price, though that’s still not expensive when you consider their versatility.

FAQ

Q. Are all wood glues safe to use at home?

A. If you follow the instructions provided then there’s no reason you should come to harm, but some do contain toxins. It’s always a good idea to work in a well-ventilated room. As a general rule, only allow kids to use wood glues under adult supervision.

Q. How long do I have to clamp pieces until wood glue sets?

A. There can be considerable variation. Some need just minutes but can take much longer to cure fully. We suggest that, where practical, gluing up is best done at the end of the day, so you can leave it overnight.

Wood glues we recommend

Best of the best: Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue

Our take: Super-strong waterproof adhesive for interior and exterior use.

What we like: Water-based, nontoxic glue has good open time so you’re not rushed, but firm hold once assembled. Easy to sand off excess when dry.

What we dislike: Modest shelf life once opened. More expensive than many.

Best bang for your buck: Elmer’s Carpenter’s Wood Glue

Our take: A classic nontoxic adhesive now formulated to be sandable and stainable.

What we like: Safe and effective water-based glue. Resistant to mold and mildew so it can be used for indoor and outdoor woodwork. Great value for money.

What we dislike: The consistency can make it a bit difficult to squeeze and spread.

Choice 3: Gorilla Wood Glue

Our take: Versatile wood glue known for its strength, can be used indoors and out.

What we like: Fast-curing, water-based adhesive needs only a couple hours clamping. Can be sanded and painted once cured (24 hours). Good water resistance.

What we dislike: Glue in the bottle can go off quickly if left open. Wood to wood only.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.