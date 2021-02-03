The best women's Schwinn bike

Cycling is fun and an excellent form of exercise, plus it can get you from place to place without resorting to cars or public transportation. Women's Schwinn bikes are well-made and reliable, with options to suit a range of budgets. It's worth noting that anyone can ride women's Schwinn bikes, should they choose. Likewise, women can ride men's or unisex Schwinn bikes.

Keep reading this guide to find out all you need to know to buy your perfect bike. We've featured some recommendations, like Schwinn Discover Hybrid Bike, which is great on a range of terrains.

Considerations when choosing women's Schwinn bikes

Bike type

Schwinn makes several types of bikes, so it's up to you to work out which is your ideal option. Road bikes are designed for speedy, high-performance cycling on roads and other smooth paved surfaces. Mountain bikes are kitted out to go off-road over rough terrain. Hybrid bikes can tackle light off-roading while also being quite speedy on smooth surfaces. Cruisers are for relaxed cycling on smooth surfaces with fat tires for stability, which makes them relatively slow. Commuter bikes are meant for commuting to and from work, with rugged frames to survive city cycling and extended fenders to keep your work clothes clean.

Size

Schwinn bikes can be one size, have a listed size from extra-small to extra-large, or have a listed frame size in inches. One-size women's Schwinn's bikes are designed for people of around an average female height — that's five feet, four inches in the U.S. — so they should fit you if you're within a couple of inches of this height either way. If you're taller or shorter than average, choose a bike available in a range of sizes. Check the sizing chart to find out which one is the right size for you.

Features

Suspension

Bikes with a suspension system give you a smoother ride on rough surfaces, absorbing shock from heavy bumps. Mountain bikes and hybrid bikes should always feature suspension.

Frame material

The majority of Schwinn bikes are made from aluminum, which is relatively light yet strong. Steel is occasionally used for its natural shock-absorbing properties, though it's heavier than aluminum. Carbon fiber is extremely lightweight but expensive, so you usually only find high-end road bikes made from this material.

Price

Women’s Schwinn bikes cost anywhere between $300 and $5,000, but the majority cost less than $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to assemble my bike?

A. When you order online, your women’s Schwinn bike will arrive partially assembled. It isn't all that difficult to assemble using just a handful of basic tools, but it is tricky to fine-tune your bike to get the best performance if you don't know what you're doing. Bike shops can assemble your bike for a small fee, even if you didn't purchase the bike in store.

Q. How do I maintain my women’s Schwinn bike?

A. Maintaining a bike is fairly simple for the average cyclist — though high-performance cyclists may find they have additional maintenance needs. If you cycle most days, you need to apply chain lube to your bicycle chain once a week, plus you should clean the frame of your bike with mild soap and water since leaving wet mud on it can lead to rust issues. And that's about it. Every so often, you may need to change your cassette, brake pads, or other basic parts, but you can get a bike mechanic to do this if you're not sure how.

Women's Schwinn bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Schwinn Discover Hybrid Bike

Our take: The hybrid design means it's just as good for cruising around town as it is for light off-roading.

What we like: With 21 speeds, it's great on a wide range of terrains. Available in 16- or 18-inch frame sizes. Strong yet lightweight aluminum frame. Nicely padded seat.

What we dislike: Generally needs some adjustments after assembly, so you may need to visit a bike shop.

Best bang for your buck: Schwinn Perla Women’s Beach Cruiser Bike

Our take: An attractive cruiser bike with a retro appearance that's great for casual cycling on smooth surfaces.

What we like: Comfortable quilted sprung seat. Large fenders help keep you clean as you ride. Seven speeds. Convenient rear gear rack.

What we dislike: Not built for anything other than flat, smooth terrain.

Choice 3: Schwinn Mesa Adult Mountain Bike

Our take: This mid-range mountain bike is great for moderate off-roading but won't tackle anything too extreme.

What we like: Features 21 speeds and front suspension for a smoother ride on rough surfaces. Linear pull brakes are quick and reliable. Sturdy aluminum frame.

What we dislike: Some buyers had issues with the derailleurs.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.