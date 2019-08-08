It's a woman's choice whether or not to shave, but if you do decide to do so, you may decide to turn to a women's electric shaver. It might not give as close of a shave as a standard razor, but it creates less plastic waste than disposable razors or those with interchangeable heads. Plus, it's almost impossible to cut yourself with an electric shaver.

This guide will give you all the information you need to choose the best women's electric shaver. Our favorite model is the Remington Smooth & Silky Electric Shaver, an effective and reliable four-blade shaver.

Considerations when choosing women's electric shavers

Foil vs. rotary

The majority of women's electric shavers are foil shavers. These feature blades that sit behind a metal mesh. Hair pokes through the mesh as you move the shaver, where it's trimmed by the blades. Rotary shavers are less common. They feature a few round heads, each with rotating blades underneath. Rotary shavers tend to be better at effectively shaving contoured areas whereas foil shavers give a closer shave in general.

Number of blades

Electric shavers tend to have somewhere between two and five blades. Although there are other factors at play, you'll generally get a closer shave and fewer missed hairs the more blades your shaver has. With more blades, there's less room for error.

Size

Check the overall size of any women's electric shavers you're considering. Larger models tend to be more feature-rich but compact models are easier to handle and suited to travel. You may find a compact electric shaver makes it easier to trim more awkward spots, such as armpits and your bikini line, but it will take longer to shave larger areas due to the smaller head.

Pop-up trimmer

Some women's electric shavers feature a pop-up trimmer for your bikini area or anywhere else you might need it. This saves you from buying a separate trimmer.

Features

Angled head: Electric shavers often have angled heads to make it easier to get the correct shaving angle. You're more likely to achieve a closer shave and less likely to suffer from irritation with an angled head.

Wet/dry options: It's fairly common for women's electric shavers to offer both wet and dry options. If you prefer a wet shave, check that you've chosen a wet/dry shaver.

Battery type: Some electric shavers take single-use AA or AAA batteries, but it's becoming increasingly common for them to have a built-in rechargeable battery.

Low-battery indicator: A low-battery indicator is useful to have so that your shaver doesn't run out of juice when you've only half-shaved one of your legs right before a big night out.

Women's electric shaver prices

Women's electric shavers are very reasonably priced when you consider how long they last and that they have few additional costs after purchase. Expect to pay between $10 and $40 for an electric shaver.

FAQ

Q. Are all women's electric shavers cordless?

A. The vast majority of women's electric shavers on the market today are completely cordless. Corded models aren't safe to use in the shower or bath, which is where many people prefer to shave, so they have gradually fallen out of vogue. However, you can still find a handful of corded holdouts if you shop around.

Q. Are electric shavers suited to sensitive skin?

A. Electric shavers are less likely to cause shaving rash, ingrown hairs, or general irritation than razors, so they're actually better suited to sensitive skin than the alternative. However, it is still possible for electric shavers to irritate sensitive skin, so we'd recommend shaving with a gentle shaving foam or similar and moisturizing afterward.

Women's electric shavers we recommend

Best of the best: Remington Smooth & Silky Electric Shaver

Our take: Thanks to its four-blade design, this shaver gives a close shave, leaving your skin silky smooth.

What we like: The rechargeable battery saves money over models that take single-use batteries. Can be used wet or dry. Angled head for ease of use.

What we dislike: Hard to find replacement foils.

Best bang for your buck: Remington Smooth & Silky On-the-Go Shaver

Our take: A compact option that's ideal for travel or buyers who only want an electric shaver for occasional use.

What we like: Offers exceptional value for money. Shower safe. Dual trimmers and three-blade foil.

What we dislike: Runs off two AAA batteries -- not rechargeable.

Choice 3: Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women

Our take: The pivoting head makes it easier to get a close shave in those awkward, hard-to-reach spots.

What we like: Extremely gentle with a hypoallergenic stainless steel foil. Pop-up trimmer for bikini area. Easy to clean. Uses a rechargeable battery.

What we dislike: Can take several passes to get good results.

