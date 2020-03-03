The best women’s winter glove

If you enjoy being out and about in winter weather, chances are you've invested in quality outerwear. To stay warm from head to toe, make sure you also have a top-notch pair of winter gloves.

Winter gloves are more than just mittens or ski gloves. Now their designs include touchscreen details, nonslip grip, and plenty of adjustable features for a superior fit. Perhaps best of all, these fancy new features are available in fashion-forward designs.

Ready to choose a pair of winter gloves? Keep reading our buying guide for helpful tips, as well as some reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, The North Face Women's Etip Glove, features four-way stretch fleece for superior flexibility and comfort.

Considerations when choosing women's winter gloves

Flexibility

Since you'll be wearing gloves when you're walking around, driving, and doing other activities, you'll need to consider ones with reasonable flexibility. As you might expect, different activities may call for different gloves -- so you might want to consider buying more than one pair.

While all winter gloves are flexible to an extent, it might be harder to grip or hold items in gloves with thicker linings. On the other hand, gloves that are extremely flexible are typically modestly lined. This means they're usually not as warm as other winter gloves.

Popular styles

If you're not sure which style of winter gloves to choose, consider buying more than one of them. Dress gloves are ideal for special occasions, whereas casual gloves are ideal for daily use. Performance gloves are often designed for winter sports, so they'll have unique details -- though be prepared that many styles in this category tend to be somewhat bulkier.

Features

Shell materials

Winter gloves are made from a variety of shell materials. Those made from leather and suede are classy and stylish but aren't the warmest options -- even if they're lined.

Winter gloves made of fleece or knit materials are soft and relatively warm, though they're not water-resistant. Nylon, on the other hand, blocks moisture, but your hands can get pretty sweaty in them. Wool is ideal for warmth and temperature regulation, and they're best used in plunging temperatures.

Lining

If you're looking for lined winter gloves, you'll come across cotton, fleece, cashmere, and wool linings. Besides choosing a lining based on warmth, also consider how soft they are, as they'll be rubbing against your hands and wrists.

Touchscreen compatibility

Let's face it: we spend a lot of time on our phones, so it's a good idea to invest in winter gloves with touchscreen compatibility. These gloves feature special materials and textures at the fingertips that facilitate texting. The most responsive gloves, however, tend to cost the most.

Price

Lightweight gloves for moderate winter conditions cost $15 to $20. If you'd like a warmer pair or one with better touchscreen detail, you'll spend closer to $40. Women's winter gloves from designers made with premium materials cost anywhere from $40 to $100.

FAQ

Q. What are some nonslip details in winter gloves?

A. Many gloves feature silicone or rubber nubs around palms and fingers to improve grip. This is especially important to improve your grip on the steering wheel, shopping cart, or luggage. Some gloves also feature suede palms and fingers, the texture of which is naturally grippy.

Q. I love how warm bulky performance gloves are, so how do I help them blend in with my everyday winter outerwear?

A. One option is to match your gloves to your boots or jacket by sticking to the same color. This gives you a coordinated look, rather than a mismatched busy assortment of winter accessories.

Women's winter gloves we recommend

Best of the best: The North Face's Women's Etip Glove

Our take: Versatile and lightweight design from a reliable brand.

What we like: Top-quality stitching and touchscreen fingertips. Flexible and available in a wide variety of colors.

What we dislike: May not be the warmest option in extreme temperatures.

Best bang for your buck: Terra Hiker's Waterproof Microfiber Winter Ski Gloves for Women

Our take: Budget-friendly option that excels in warmth and durability.

What we like: Ultra warm 3M Thinsulate. Waterproof shell and touchscreen fingertips. Extended wrist coverage.

What we dislike: Bulkier profile than other options, however they're cozy and flexible.

Choice 3: MCTi's Waterproof and Windproof Women's Winter Touchscreen Gloves

Our take: Solid choice for mid-range winter temperatures.

What we like: Wristband detail keeps hands warm. Waterproof, wick-away shell. Available in four colors.

What we dislike: Warm but might not be ideal for all winter sports.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.