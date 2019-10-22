The best women’s winter boots

Getting ready for the deep freeze? When temperatures get colder, you need to suit up to stay warm -- and it all starts with a pair of women's winter boots.

Winter boots are designed with warmth and weather-resistance in mind. The quality of their insulation and seams determines how well they hold up in extreme conditions and, more importantly, keep your feet warm and protected. Women's winter boots also fall into the category of functional fashion, so you'll be pleased to find a variety of styles, many of which complement your winter wardrobe.

Now it's time to lace up and check out our buying guide for women's winter boots. Our favorite pair is Sorel's Women's Joan of Arctic Boot, which offers premium construction to keep feet warm and dry, even in plunging temperatures.

Considerations when choosing women's winter boots

There are several different types of women's winter boots, and each is designed for specific purposes and environments, so it's good to know the circumstances in which you'll be wearing your boots.

Snow boots: These styles protect your feet from the snow, so you'll have effective treads to safely walk across mounds or even ice. On the downside, they're generally lightweight and not the warmest, so they're not ideal for extreme temperatures. More than anything, they're fashionable, and since they're lightweight, you can wear them indoors without feeling overheated.

Pac boots: Pac boots are designed with superior insulation and water resistance. They're constructed with durable materials, such as leather or nylon, as well as a thick rubber sole and toe box. Insulation is on the thicker side with these, so it's no surprise that they tend to be bulkier and heavier than snow boots.

Active hiking boots: These are intended for long-term walking in extreme snowy and cold conditions. Treads on these are deeper to traverse and gain traction on uneven ground. The boot shaft is often taller than those of other boots, and the insulation quality is remarkable. However, some consumers feel they're far too bulky or heavy for everyday use.

Features

Boot temperature rating

To determine how warm boots are, refer to their boot temperature rating. This number, assigned by manufacturers, is the coldest temperature in which your boots will keep you warm. If your boot has a rating of -10°F, that means you'll remain warm in a temperature that low. These ratings are generally guidelines, however, so don't take them as testament.

Boot height

The height of the boot shaft also affects how warm they are. Taller boots are between 10" and 12" high. They'll keep more of your calf warm in addition to your feet and are ideal for ultra-low temperatures or walking around in a few inches of snow. Shorter boots, usually up to 7" to 8" high, are better suited for hiking or outdoor winter activities. Their design is more lightweight and offers more mobility.

Lining

Women's winter boots offer different levels of lining for insulation. Lining is generally made of polyester, wool felt, fur, shearling, or plush. Premium boots may be lined with breathable Thinsulate or Gore-Tex. All things considered, winter temperatures can be finicky, so a good way to keep up with the changes is to opt for boots with removable linings for warmer days.

Traction

For those who live in places that have heavy snow and rain, traction is an important feature. Strategically placed grooves and crevices in tread designs can improve grip, even on slippery surfaces. If treads aren't well defined, you might find yourself slipping or sliding.

Weather resistance

Dryness is a top concern, so the boot's quality of weather resistance is important. Boots with rubber shells are completely sealed and non-porous, which means moisture from snow and slush won't penetrate them. Other parts of boots are water-resistant, and are made with materials that repel water instead of absorb it.

Price

Women's winter boots costing up to $70 offer modest warmth, but aren't always waterproof. For closer to $150, there are boots that have a good balance of warmth and weather resistance. High-end boots excel in all departments, particularly their warmth and waterproof qualities, so they cost up to $350.

FAQ

Q. Will my women's winter boots keep my feet warm enough so I don't need to wear winter socks?

A. It boils down to personal preference. If you're usually cold or have poor circulation in your feet, you'll need both. If you feel a bit overheated with winter socks, simply choose winter boots that have a high focus on warmth to find balance.

Q. How do I prevent stains on my winter boots?

A. Keep stains at bay by spraying boots with a manufacturer-approved stain guard product. Another option, especially if the roads are salted, is to wipe them down to prevent salt stains.

Women's winter boots we recommend

Best of the best: Sorel's Women's Joan of Arctic Boot

Our take: Trendy and tough, these boots outperform the competition when it comes to construction.

What we like: Ultra-thick insulation ideal for extreme winters. Leg shaft is on the taller side, so you can walk in a few inches of snow fully protected.

What we dislike: Sizing up is necessary if wearing winter socks, and you get a bit too warm keeping them on indoors.

Best bang for your buck: Columbia's Women's Ice Maiden II Slip Winter Boot

Our take: Waterproof and fully sealed. Thick sole and traction treads are ideal for walking on snow and ice.

What we like: Popular leg shaft height, and easy to slip on. Despite hearty construction, it's still lightweight.

What we dislike: Some consumers feel boots run small.

Choice 3: Keen's Women's Elsa Waterproof Winter Boot

Our take: Trendy style selection is as fashion-forward as you'll get with waterproof boots.

What we like: Low-profile design with rubber outer shell. Eliminates the bulk often associated with winter boots.

What we dislike: Treads not as effective on ice as they could be.

