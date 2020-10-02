The best women’s wetsuit pant

If you're a true water sports enthusiast, you know having the right gear can make or break a day of surfing, diving, or wakeboarding. That's why it's important to have a pair of quality wetsuit pants.

When it comes to wetsuit pants, having a pair that fits well isn't just a matter of comfort, it's also a matter of safety. Fitted designs should be snug without feeling restrictive and should offer enough flexibility to allow you to freely move as you bend, crouch, or stretch. If your motion is inhibited, it could pose a safety risk as a distraction or irritation.

To find the right pair of wetsuit pants, read our buying guide. We're sharing all the features you need to compare as well as a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, NeoSport's Wetsuit XSPAN Pants, remain a customer favorite for their four-way stretch neoprene.

Considerations when choosing women's wetsuit pants

Silhouette

Wetsuit pants are available in a variety of inseams, including lengths for capris, shorts, or three-quarter leggings. As far as cut and fit goes, wetsuit pants are figure-hugging and may leave little to the imagination. Some styles have compressive panels around the waist and hip areas that provide additional smoothing and streamlining.

Neoprene

Women's wetsuit pants are constructed with neoprene -- but there's more than one type of neoprene.

Nylon-lined neoprene wetsuit pants are easy to slip off, even if the neoprene is wet. Smooth-skin neoprene has a slick finish that locks in body heat, making it an comfortable choice for wear in cold water. Air-insulated neoprene provides additional warmth and insulation with layers of air pockets.

Waistband

The waistband of wetsuit pants impacts how comfortable they are, and it affects your range of motion throughout your torso.

Wide waistbands are less likely to cut into the waist and they create a slimming silhouette. Stretch or elastic waistbands are highly flexible and stay put. They remain popular because they don't require frequent adjustments. Drawstring closure waistbands provide a custom fit in wetsuit pants, though they're more prone to shifting if they're not tied tight enough.

Features

Knee and side panels

Knee and side panels of wetsuit pants are designed to provide additional comfort and range of motion. In some wetsuits, there are padded knee panels that provide additional protection while kneeling, such as when you first get on a surfboard.

Pockets

Some wetsuit pants are equipped with pockets to store essentials, such as keys, money, or identification cards. Unfortunately, pockets on wetsuit pants aren't waterproof, so you won't be able to store your phone in them.

Thickness

The thickness of wetsuit pants ranges from 0.5 millimeters to 2 millimeters. Thinner wetsuit pants are best for wear in warmer water that's between 68°F and 75°F. Thicker wetsuit pants, particularly those 1.5 millimeters or thicker, are recommended for cooler water below 68°F.

Price

Entry-level wetsuit pants cost around $20, but they have a fairly short lifespan. Mid-range options run closer to $50 and boast far better construction quality. Premium wetsuit pants are designed with top-notch features like insulation and pockets. They run as high as $140 to $180.

FAQ

Q. How are women's wetsuit pants sized?

A. Most manufacturers use small, medium, and large sizing for their wetsuit pants. It's not exactly standard across the board, so it's not unusual for women to wear different sizes among different brands.

Q. What are Yulex wetsuit pants?

A. Some women prefer Yulex wetsuit pants over neoprene ones. This material has similar insulating and stretch options to neoprene, but it's produced with a much smaller carbon footprint.

Women's wetsuit pants we recommend

Best of the best: NeoSport's Wetsuit XSPAN Pants

Our take: This pair remains a bestseller for its top-quality construction, which is appreciated by water sports enthusiasts.

What we like: Great fit through the waist with a high cut and a cinch opening. Comfortable, flexible design. Backed by a 10-year warranty.

What we dislike: Occasional reports of leaking. Finding the correct size is somewhat of a challenge.

Best bang for your buck: Realon's Neoprene Swim Tights Wetsuit Pants

Our take: Suitable option if you're in the market for something affordable that will withstand heavy wear.

What we like: Keeps wearers warm and dry. Designed with flatlock stitching for a chafe-free finish. Leg openings don't curl or pucker.

What we dislike: Inseam runs a bit shorter than expected, especially considering this is a unisex pair.

Choice 3: Dive & Sail's Women's Neoprene Wetsuit Pants

Our take: An affordable pair for light wear or for those fairly new to water sports.

What we like: Provides plenty of protection from UV light, sea lice, and biological irritants. Wearers love the high waistband.

What we dislike: Sizing up is recommended since these pants run small.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.