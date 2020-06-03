The best women’s wallet

Choosing a new wallet isn't the easiest task. If you're the overprepared type, you'll want one with plenty of slots for cards, while those who stick to the bare essentials may want one they can fit in their pocket. Often, you need more than one wallet for different occasions -- say, a sporty, water-resistant wallet to take to the beach and a sleek leather one for nights out on the town.

Not sure where to start? In our buying guide, we break down the options and give you a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice is the spacious and durable ITSLIFE Women's Luxury Leather Wallet, a clutch-style wallet that's made of RFID-blocking material and features a pocket for your phone, too.

Considerations when choosing women's wallets

Capacity

The best wallet for you easily stores your essentials -- think through what you use on a daily basis. If you need a wallet to hold multiple credit cards, have an ID slot for your driver's license, and carry coins, make sure the model you like contains all these elements. In general, it's always wise to buy a wallet with a bit more space than you currently require, just in case you need to carry an additional debit card or a few extra dollars.

Size

It's important to consider the size and style of a wallet before you buy.

Those who want a small wallet should consider trying one of three types: a card case, which only store a few cards; a single-compartment wallet, which can hold no more than a few bills, a card or two, and maybe some coins; or a compact folding wallet, which can possibly hold up to half a dozen cards. If you think you need something a little bigger, a midsize folding wallet (around six inches long), or a wristlet, which has one or two good-sized compartments, will do nicely.

But if you prefer to take it all with you, a continental wallet, which can also work as a clutch, is what you need. These often feature more than a dozen slots for cards as well as handy compartments for checkbooks, bills, coins, and even your mobile device. Going on an adventure? The biggest wallets of all are bulky travel wallets, which are made to carry passports, tickets, and a variety of currency. For maximum security, it's best to choose one with RFID-blocking technology.

Features

Style

Handy features and storage are nice, but no one wants a wallet that doesn't appeal to their personal tastes. Choose a color, style, and shape that catches your eye, then ensure it has the features you need.

Material

The materials used to construct a wallet help determine the durability and its ultimate cost. For instance, a leather wallet is especially sturdy, but it's also likely to be much pricier than a flimsier cloth or synthetic wallet.

RFID blocking

Unfortunately, identity theft is a fairly common occurrence, but wallets made with RFID-blocking materials shield your cards from radio-frequency identification (RFID) skimmers used to steal your private information.

Price

Women's wallets range anywhere from as low as $10 to as high as $1,800 or more, but finding the right model for your needs shouldn't break the bank. Inexpensive options made of synthetic materials are widely available for under $50. Moderately priced wallets constructed from premium textiles range from $50 to $150. The most expensive women's wallets are offered by designer brands and are commonly priced from $150 to $500.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to keep me from losing my wallet in my handbag?

A. If you buy a brightly colored wallet, it's much easier to spot when you need to pull it from your bag.

Q. What's the best way to clean a wallet?

A. If you own a leather wallet, the safest way to disinfect its surface is with a dedicated leather cleaning product. The best way to quickly sterilize your wallet and cards is with the help of an ultraviolet light, but make sure that your UV light can be safely used on your wallet's materials before you try it yourself.

Women's wallets we recommend

Best of the best: ITSLIFE's Women's Luxury Leather Wallet

Our take: This RFID-blocking wallet is as spacious as it is stylish, and there's a color available to fit everyone's personal style.

What we like: RFID-blocking design. Sports 21 card slots. Available in a wide range of colors. Many pockets. Attractive clutch.

What we dislike: Its dedicated mobile phone pocket may not fit some of the largest models out there.

Best bang for your buck: YALUXE's Women's Genuine Leather Wallet

Our take: If you travel with a collection of cards, this secure and elegantly designed wallet is an affordable option.

What we like: Thin profile. Inexpensive. Many striking hues to choose from. Features 20 card slots. RFID-protected. Easily fits a smaller mobile phone.

What we dislike: Its slim shape is nice, but this wallet is a bit on the long side.

Choice 3: Travelambo's Bifold Multi-Card Case Wallet

Our take: This reasonably priced and eye-catching wallet sports a space-saving shape alongside more than enough storage space.

What we like: RFID-blocking design. Reasonably priced. Large assortment of colors available. Holds 18 cards. Contains two pockets.

What we dislike: This wallet does not accommodate items larger than your cards and cash -- but, of course, that may be all you want.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.