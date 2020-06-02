The best women’s wakeboard

There are many exhilarating water sports for thrill seekers and outdoor enthusiasts, but wakeboarding can offer an accessible activity for some, and high speeds and aerials for others.

The board is most important as it influences your ride significantly. Some allow you to better perform tricks and jumps, while others are best for a more casual, though still physically demanding, ride across the water. There are also noteworthy differences between women's and men's wakeboards. Our guide will detail what to look for, as well as highlight some great choices, including our top pick from Ronix for those more adventurous riders.

Considerations when choosing women's wakeboards

Size

Finding the right size wakeboard is the crucial first step to achieving a safe and fun outing. You want one small enough to control and lift, but big enough that it offers stability. The ideal length of the board generally corresponds directly to your weight -- most companies will provide a sizing chart, which beginners should adhere to here. Advanced riders may opt for something specific, though. Smaller-than-ideal lengths will result in slower boards that are easier to turn and lift. Longer boards will be smoother and more forgiving on the water, but require more strength to wield.

Similarly, width also plays a factor in how the board performs. Wider options allow for fast speeds and high jumps, but they are harder to turn. Narrow boards carve easily, but require more effort to get air.

Edges

Blunt edges offer more stability and are recommended for beginners. Smooth, rounded edges are better for tricks and preferred by more dedicated riders.

Fins

On the underside of the board towards the rear is the fin, which can offer direction and support. A larger fin is often used by beginners, as it provides increased stability and balance. It's not useful, however, for tricks or jumps, which is why advanced borders look for smaller sizes. Some riders may even go "fin-less."

Fins may be removable or molded-in, and thus permanent. While the latter are more durable, they don't allow for you to as easily change your style of riding or advance in your journey. Removable fins may be unstable if not properly affixed.

Rocker

The shape of the underside of the board is referred to as the rocker, and there are three different types from which to choose. A continuous rocker features a smooth curve from tip to tail for an easy, smooth ride, and is often preferred by beginners. A three-stage rocker has a mostly flat bottom that curves at either end, and offers a slower ride but better opportunity to perform aerials. Lastly, a hybrid rocker will combine the previous two options into something unique that caters to specific styles of boarding.

Features

Colors and design

Women's wakeboards offer a chance to express your personality and attitude on the water, which means you'll find a variety of eye-catching colors and unique designs. You'll likely find options that are bright, distinct, and full of artistic expression.

Bindings

These are the boots to wear while wakeboarding that allow you to better perform jumps and feel comfortable. Some women's wakeboards will come with matching bindings that will likely be cheaper than buying them separately and better suit a woman's foot.

Single- or twin-tip

A single-tip board has a specific front and back, while twin-tip boards are symmetrical, and allow the rider to change their front and back legs as they wish.

Price

Women's wakeboards are an investment in aquatic adventure: most will cost between $200 and $350. These will come from trusted brands and have a variety of features. Keep an eye out for 'blem' boards that were slightly marred during production and offered at a reduced price, but are still high-quality and effective.

FAQ

Q. How do I maintain my wakeboard?

A. After use, be sure to rinse off any saltwater, sand, or dirt. Let it dry and store it in a cool place -- keep it out of the sun when not in use. A cover or bag can help prevent damage during transport or storage.

Q. How dangerous is wakeboarding?

A. With the proper precautions and board, wakeboarding can be exhilarating, but anyone who's learning, and even advanced riders, will fall. Learn how to bail safely and stay in your comfort zone until you're ready to tackle higher speeds where falling into the water may be more uncomfortable.

Women's wakeboards we recommend

Best of the best: Ronix's Bill ATR Wakeboard

Our take: This high-end board offers great control, stability at higher speeds, and a smooth ride.

What we like: Continuous rocker and lightweight design balance top speeds with maneuverability.

What we dislike: For advanced boarders. Design lacks color.

Best bang for your buck: Hyperlite's Eden Wakeboard

Our take: Flexible, fiberglass design caters to women's needs on the water.

What we like: Hybrid rocker boasts high speeds while still maintaining control. Durable, long-lasting board. Quality price.

What we dislike: May be too specific for beginners but too general for advanced riders.

Choice 3: Connelly's Lotus Wakeboard

Our take: Ideal board for users wanting control, stability, and smooth gliding.

What we like: Long spine and deep fin provides increased balance. Fin is removable to allow for rider's skill progression.

What we dislike: Bit of an investment for newbies. Not useful for advanced riders.

