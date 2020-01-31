The best women’s UGGs

UGG, founded in Southern California in the late '70s, is famous for turning cozy Australian utilitarian footwear into a fashion statement. Classic UGGs -- the ones you probably think of when you hear the brand name -- are comfort-oriented suede boots lined with shearling that pair well with leggings or skinny jeans for a warm and casual look. But the brand has since branched out into other styles of footwear, such as rain boots, slippers, moccasins, and even sandals.

If you're ready to get cozy in a new pair of UGGs, this shopping guide will help you explore your options and the different styles available. We've also included reviews of our top picks, such as the Women's Classic Tall II Boot, which will keep your feet toasty on chilly days.

Considerations when choosing women's UGGs

Styles to consider

Classic boots

Instantly recognizable, classic UGGs have a suede sheepskin upper and sheep fur lining. They are designed to be pulled on over the foot. Other distinguishing features are a round toe, exposed seams, and a Treadlite outsole. Classic boots come in various shaft lengths, from five to 11 inches tall.

Moccasins

This style can be used as an indoor slipper or an everyday shoe. They're made from sheepskin and lined with fur but feature a flatter outsole than classic UGGs. Your foot should easily slip into or out of the moccasin design, which may include decorative laces. Some styles feature a foldable collar and ankle band.

Slippers

While moccasins can be used as slippers, UGG also makes slide-style slippers with a fuzzy, fluffy look. The brand's ultra-comfortable slippers are primarily made from dyed sheep fur, which lines even the slippers' thick outsoles.

Sandals

These types of shoes are the least recognizable as an UGG product. The brand's sandals are generally made from non-suede leather and Treadlite soles.

Other boot styles

If the classic UGG look isn't for you -- it's not for everyone -- you can shop for other types of UGG boots, such as booties with block heels. UGG also manufactures waterproof winter boots, as well as unlined rain boots.

On-trend styles

Ditching the classic suede look, on-trend styles by the brand can include glitzy materials like sequins or glitter, bold-colored sheepskin (fuschia, for example), or knit fabrics. These styles have a higher turnover rate than the classic styles, so get them while they're hot because they're likely to be discontinued once the latest trend has passed.

Signature UGG features

Twinface sheepskin

Many UGG styles feature twinface sheepskin: a dual layer of sheepskin on the outside and sheep fur on the inside that has been treated for the comfort, softness, and durability associated with the brand. It's ethically sourced and rated grade-A.

UGGpure

The plush sensory experience of slipping into a pair of UGG boots or moccasins can be credited to Australia's finest wool, which is engineered to feel like shearling. This material lining the inside of most UGG footwear wicks away moisture, keeps your feet warm (while regulating heat), and is odor-resistant.

Treadlite outsole

UGG soles are durable and sturdy without weighing you down, due to their unique Treadlite technology. They have the flexible feel and cushion of rubber but resist the degradation that would usually come over several seasons of wear.

EnerG comfort system insole

Many users slip into UGGs in their bare feet, because the insoles' multi-layer design is so cushy. This is due to the brand's utilization of micropod insole technology and materials that are moisture-wicking, breathable, and antimicrobial.

Price

A pair of UGGs cost between $40 and $400. Expect to pay between $120 and $250 for classic boots and between $40 and $120 for moccasins, sandals, or slippers.

FAQ

Q. How are women's UGGs sized?

A. UGG footwear for women comes in whole sizes between 5M and 12M. Many wearers size up if they're in between. But if you have narrow feet, you may want to size down.

Q. Do I wear UGGs with socks or not?

A. UGG connoisseurs insist UGGs are to be worn without socks because the shearling lining keeps bare feet dry, warm, and odor-free. Wearing socks with UGGs may cause you to sweat, produce odor, and introduce bacteria to the wool. Therefore, it's best to place only clean, bare feet inside your UGGs.

Women's UGGs we recommend

Best of the best: UGG Australia Women's Classic Tall II Boot

Our take: The iconic UGG style comes in seven colors to complement any casual look.

What we like: Boots are high-calf length, which can be worn with skirts or pants. Comfy insoles feature UGGpure fleece. Lots of neutral colors to choose from, including black.

What we dislike: Not everyone is a fan of this cult favorite.

Best bang for your buck: UGG Australia Women's McKay Winter Boot

Our take: A cute and cozy ankle boot.

What we like: More streamlined profile than the classic, while also featuring the same signature materials. Comes at a more affordable price, too.

What we dislike: Takes some time to break in.

Choice 3: UGG Australia Women's Classic Short Sequin Fashion Boot

Our take: Shorter than the classic boot, this trendy style adds a whole lot of bling to your look.

What we like: Five colors of sequins to choose from. Budget-friendly price compared to more neutral styles. A favorite with teens.

What we dislike: Sizing is different than other UGG styles.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.