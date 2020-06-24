The best women’s TOMS shoe

Founded in 2006, the TOMS brand started out with the core concept of giving away a new pair of shoes to a child in need for every purchase made. Known for making comfortable shoes with a classic sense of style, the charitable TOMS brand has expanded over the years to include a wide range of shoes, from slip-ons to boots to sandals.

But with so many types available, even the most fashion-forward buyers may need a little help to find the best TOMS shoes for their wardrobe. To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end, such as our top choice, the casual and super-soft Avalon Slip-Ons for Women.

Considerations when choosing women's TOMS shoes

Comfort

TOMS shoes are well-known for their comfortable fit, and many styles incorporate elements such as plush high-rebound cushioning, soft toe bumpers, adjustable buckles, and flexible materials to ensure all-day comfort. In fact, the high-quality canvas material commonly used to make TOMS women's shoes was selected because it cradles and fits around your foot for a snug yet springy fit.

Style

Another appealing element of the women's collection of TOMS shoes is the impressive variety of designs available to choose from. Once you settle on a shoe that speaks to you, the biggest decision may be deciding between multiple patterns and colors of the same shoe style. You'll find designs such as animal print, stripes, tie-dye, plaid, glitter, and floral as well as a wide array of colors, from cool neutrals to bright neons.

Materials

Although the vast majority of TOMS shoes are mostly made from premium canvas, it isn't too difficult to find alternate models made of felt, nylon, leather, and other materials. Some TOMS shoes are made with eco-friendly plant-derived and recycled materials, providing plenty of quality options for vegan buyers.

Types

Slip-ons

The most popular TOMS shoe sports thin outsoles, a rounded toe, and a cushioned sock liner for an especially comfortable fit. TOMS offers many types of slip-ons in a staggering array of colors and patterns, so it is worth shopping around for a pair that perfectly suits your style.

Sandals

TOMS sandals stand apart from the competition with their large straps, bendy soles, and charming buckles, and there is an impressive range of heeled and platform styles available to pick from. Although TOMS hasn't made sandals for too long, these fetching warm-weather shoes built a loyal fan base fairly quickly.

Boots

For crisp, cool weather, TOMS also makes boots that are both cute and comfortable. Some of their popular styles include leather heeled boots, lace-up wedge booties, and water-resistant suede boots.

Flats

Need a new look for the office or a night out? TOMS offers flats in colors and prints for every occasion. In addition to classic flats, some of the fun styles include slingback, Mary Jane, and d'Orsay.

Slippers

Designed to keep your feet toasty and warm, TOMS slippers are flexible, sport a grippy underside, and are the perfect shoe for tackling the great indoors. With plenty of colors and styles available, there really is a pair of fuzzy TOMS slippers for everyone.

Price

The average cost of a pair of TOMS women's shoes is anywhere between $50 and $150. Slip-ons and slippers are on the more inexpensive side, while boots and flats are some of the priciest options available. Keep an eye out for the occasional sale or clearance offered by TOMS, because you never know what sort of great shoes you may discover.

FAQ

Q. Are TOMS shoes waterproof?

A. Only a few types of TOMS are completely waterproof. If you need to waterproof your TOMS, the shoe manufacturer sells a waterproofing spray called Nikwax so you can protect your new pair.

Q. How do I know which size of TOMS shoes to buy?

A. While TOMS sells their shoes in whole and half sizes, their official website recommends that buyers select a smaller size if you believe that you are between sizes. This is because the flexible material of TOMS shoes will expand and conform to your feet as you wear them.

Women's TOMS shoes we recommend

Best of the best: TOMS Coated Canvas Avalon Fashion Sneaker

Our take: With its timeless style and exceptional comfort, it's no surprise that the Avalon is such a popular shoe.

What we like: Wide range of color options available. Comfortable yet supportive. These shoes pair well with both casual and formal wear.

What we dislike: Those with wider feet may want to order a slightly larger size.

Best bang for your buck: TOMS Classic Slip-On

Our take: Charming, cozy, and durable, a pair of their classic slip-ons will last you longer than you think.

What we like: Exceptionally comfortable. Sturdy. Cute slipper-like design.

What we dislike: It lacks the arch support for extremely long walks, but otherwise a comfy pair of shoes.

Choice 3: TOMS Lexie Sandal

Our take: As cute as they are supportive, these charming warm-weather sandals are easy to love.

What we like: Padded rubber sole provides a relaxing fit. Strappy and cute design. Available in many fun colors. Durable construction.

What we dislike: As with some of TOMS other women's shoes, the Lexie tends to run on the small side.

