The best women’s soccer cleat

If you're an active soccer player -- especially one who plays or practices close to five times a week -- it's a good idea to replace your cleats at least once a year.

While soccer cleats have fairly simple designs, there's quite a bit of design technology behind them. From protective padded areas to foot-hugging uppers, soccer cleats are made to give players a second-skin experience. This means they should have a snug yet flexible fit, giving players a better experience connecting with the ground as well as with the ball.

To help you find the right pair in time for your next game, read this buying guide. We're sharing tips on choosing the right pair, plus we're giving a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite pair, Adidas Copa Mundial FG Soccer Cleats, is made of premium leather and provides stability on the field.

Considerations when choosing women's soccer cleats

Fit

For safety and comfort reasons, having correctly fitted cleats is of the utmost importance. There are two fit options to consider -- women's or unisex.

Women's cleats are contoured for a woman's foot. Because they have somewhat narrow cuts, they offer a better fit in the heel area and moderate arch support. Unisex cleats tend to be wider to accommodate male and female wearers, particularly around the instep and toe box areas. Some women find unisex cleats too loose, while women with wider feet may prefer them.

Size

Most soccer cleats are available in half and full sizes between 5 and 11, and only some manufacturers offer larger sizes. Generally speaking, women stick to the same size in cleats as they do with regular athletic shoes. It's common to size up in the event you wear thick soccer socks or custom insoles.

Upper materials

Leather is the preferred material for uppers because it's breathable and flexible. While it may sustain scuffs, leather has high tensile strength and is extremely resistant to punctures and tears. Synthetic uppers are typically made with nylon mesh or vegan leather. These styles have risen in popularity for their affordability as well as their lightweight designs.

Features

Studs

Cleat studs are made of hard plastic with a metal core, and some variations are made with rubber, nylon, leather, or aluminum. It's important to choose cleats with studs that are conducive to the type of pitch you're playing on.

Firm ground (FG) cleats have conical shapes and are worn on natural grass pitches. Soft ground (SG) cleats tend to have long, metal-tipped studs since they're worn on muddy or soft pitches. Artificial ground (AG) cleats are stubby and circular because they're worn on artificial turf.

Interior

Cleats are lined with soft material blends including polyester, cotton, or nylon. This prevents blisters from occurring in high-friction areas like the heel. Many cleats are designed with padded areas for added protection. Cushioning is usually made with a cotton or polyester blend; however, some cleats have memory foam or gel.

Colors

While soccer cleats used to be black or white, there are now countless colors available. Many designs incorporate vibrant colors and bold patterns, while others keep it simple with a couple accent colors. It's common for wearers to choose ones that match team or uniform colors.

Price

Basic synthetic cleats cost $39 to $65, and some styles at the top of the range include leather uppers. Mid-range cleats made by leading footwear manufacturers run between $75 and $125. The most expensive cleats are made with premium or patented technology and cost close to $200.

FAQ

Q. What's the best cut for women's soccer cleats?

A. The majority of cleats are cut below the ankle. Some newer designs have mid-top cuts just above the ankle, which are thought to improve ankle support and protection. Provided the cleats are comfortable, any cut you choose is acceptable.

Q. Why do some soccer players wrap their laces around the bottom of the cleats?

A. Some players feel the added tension and tighter fit dramatically improve arch support of the cleats. Others say this lacing method makes them less likely to come undone during a game.

Women's soccer cleats we recommend

Best of the best: Adidas Copa Mundial FG Soccer Cleats

Our take: This classic design remains a crowd favorite for its superior construction with premium materials.

What we like: Leather flexes and stretches to fit your feet better. Fit is somewhat wider than others, making it more comfortable for many wearers.

What we dislike: Can be challenging to find the right size since it's based on a unisex chart.

Best bang for your buck: Adidas Women's Goletto VI FG W Soccer Cleats

Our take: These budget-friendly cleats are lightweight and won't weigh down your feet during games.

What we like: Sleek, low-profile design that matches most uniforms. Wearers say the fit is second to none.

What we dislike: Since they're all white, it's easy for these cleats to look dirty or worn out.

Choice 3: Adidas Women's Nemeziz 18.4 FG Soccer Cleats

Our take: A good option for wearers looking for added protection around the heel area given its padded lining.

What we like: High-placed laces provide more instep support. Heel counter is firm and holds up well during tackles.

What we dislike: Sizing is a bit off, so sizing down by half a size is generally recommended.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.