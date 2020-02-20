The best women’s running underwear

When you're hitting the track to train for your next 5K or marathon, you want to be free of any distractions. After all, running is just as much a mental race as it is a physical one.

A good pair of women's running underwear is essential to keeping you comfortable and dry during runs. These undergarments are designed to stretch and flex with each stride, ensuring you won't be dealing with wedgies all the way to the finish line. In fact, many of them are seamless, making them well-suited for everyday wear under fitted garments.

For maximum comfort during your next run, take a look at our buying guide on women's running underwear. We're including our top choice, ExOfficio's Women's Give-N-Go Sport Mesh Hipkini. Its stretchy, comfortable weave keeps odor and moisture at bay.

Considerations when choosing women's running underwear

Moisture-wicking

Moisture-wicking running underwear keeps sweat and wetness under control. This prevents moisture from saturating and spreading to your shorts, leggings, or seat of your car. They also help keep yeast infections at bay.

Control top

Running underwear with a control top compresses your stomach, which in turn helps streamline your fit in shorts and leggings. Control top is also designed to prevent the underwear from rolling down, which can be distracting and bothersome during runs.

Warmth

For those who enjoy cold-weather running, there are warmer options in women's running underwear. There are some that offer extra coverage, such as boy-short styles, as well as thermal styles.

Chafing prevention

Some women's running underwear has chafing protection. Their design features flat-lock seams that minimize irritation from friction, which can cause fabric burns or painful blisters.

Features

Fit

When it comes to finding the best-fitting pair of running underwear, there are a variety of cuts, rises, and coverage options. Keep in mind you might prefer a fit different from your everyday underwear, so be open to experimenting with more than one style to find the most comfortable pair.

Material

Women's running underwear is usually made with a blend of nylon and spandex. Unlike cotton, which is a magnet for moisture, these materials are breathable and quick to dry. Some thermal styles are made of Merino wool, a warm, eco-friendly option liked for its antibacterial properties.

Antimicrobial

Choose women's running underwear that is antibacterial or antimicrobial. They keep infections and bacterial growth at bay, both of which are concerns with sweaty, moist garments.

Compression

If you're a performance athlete seeking better circulation, opt for compressive running underwear. These pairs offer a tighter, more supportive fit to promote blood flow and enhance your overall running experience.

Price

Women's running underwear start at around $10 per pair. If you'd like a seamless design with better stay-put quality, expect to spend closer to $15 to $20 per pair. Premium pairs made with thermal or compressive materials and those from top brands can cost $25 and up.

FAQ

Q. How should I wash my running underwear?

A. Most styles are machine-washable and dryer safe, but if possible, it's better to let them line dry. As women's running underwear is typically made of stretch materials, you can shorten their shelf life with unnecessary exposure to heat. It can also deteriorate the elasticity, and in turn affect how well it fits you.

Q. I have sensitive skin. Which running underwear is best for me?

A. Choose underwear that is specifically anti-chafing with flat-lock seams, as well as ones that are tagless. These styles minimize rubbing since they tend to be on the smoother side. You might also want to consider washing your running underwear in allergy-free detergent to keep chemical irritations at bay.

Women's running underwear we recommend

Best of the best: ExOfficio's Women's Give-N-Go Sport Mesh Hipkini

Our take: Popular among runners, this design is comfortable and stays put during long runs.

What we like: Breathable nylon and spandex blend. Machine-washable and quick-drying.

What we dislike: Lower cut means they might ride down on some women.

Best bang for your buck: Balanced Tech's Women's Seamless Hipster Brief Bikini Panties

Our take: Wick-away hipster style that can also be worn under everyday clothing.

What we like: Multicolor six-pack to match a variety of garments. Odor-resistant fabric and seamless design.

What we dislike: Runs a bit small, and high cut can be bothersome.

Choice 3: Under Armour's Women's Power in Pink Pure Stretch Hipster

Our take: Impressive quality and design. A portion of proceeds benefit breast health causes.

What we like: Available in a variety of colors. Smooth edges. Well-suited for intense workouts and with regular clothing.

What we dislike: Some wearers wish there was a bit more coverage with these, especially around the bottom.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.